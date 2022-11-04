Former Boston Red Sox player Curt Schilling is known for his notorious tweets. On Nov. 2, the MLB Legend did it again and publicly backed Elon Musk after his controversial Twitter takeover with politically-charged comments.
Schilling tweeted:
"Twitter employees are finding out their pronouns are "was/were". Good stuff. Elon will turn Twitter into what it was SUPPOSED to be, a platform for open debate, free speech, and discussion. Liberals will get bu****rt not realizing that being offended is a choice."
Specifically, Schilling took a sly jab at the Democratic Party after Musk recently announced the reversal of the ban against former President Donald Trump, who was suspended from Twitter for spreading false information and his attempt to incite violence in January 2022.
However, Musk has clearly stated that the reversal of the ban will not take place until a few weeks before there's an introduction of a clear procedure to do so for the company.
Recently, Elon Musk has hit the headlines for imbibing several other rampant changes after he finally acquired Twitter on Oct. 27, 2022.
Changes on Twitter ever since Elon Musk took over the company
From announcing a subscription plan for verified users to firing the former CEO, Parag Agrawal, the business magnet seems to be all pumped up to revamp the microblogging and social networking company.
Musk also reportedly plans to put an end to remote work.
Now, Musk is planning to undertake mass layoffs.
Phew! That's a lot of changes in the span of just seven days!