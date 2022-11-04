Former Boston Red Sox player Curt Schilling is known for his notorious tweets. On Nov. 2, the MLB Legend did it again and publicly backed Elon Musk after his controversial Twitter takeover with politically-charged comments.

Schilling tweeted:

"Twitter employees are finding out their pronouns are "was/were". Good stuff. Elon will turn Twitter into what it was SUPPOSED to be, a platform for open debate, free speech, and discussion. Liberals will get bu****rt not realizing that being offended is a choice."

Curt Schilling @gehrig38 "Twitter employees are finding out their pronouns are "was/were". Good stuff. Elon will turn Twitter into what it was SUPPOSED to be, a platform for open debate, free speech, and discussion. Liberals will get butthurt not realizing that being offended is a choice. "Twitter employees are finding out their pronouns are "was/were". Good stuff. Elon will turn Twitter into what it was SUPPOSED to be, a platform for open debate, free speech, and discussion. Liberals will get butthurt not realizing that being offended is a choice.

Specifically, Schilling took a sly jab at the Democratic Party after Musk recently announced the reversal of the ban against former President Donald Trump, who was suspended from Twitter for spreading false information and his attempt to incite violence in January 2022.

However, Musk has clearly stated that the reversal of the ban will not take place until a few weeks before there's an introduction of a clear procedure to do so for the company.

Recently, Elon Musk has hit the headlines for imbibing several other rampant changes after he finally acquired Twitter on Oct. 27, 2022.

Changes on Twitter ever since Elon Musk took over the company

"Do You Trust This Computer" Premiere.

From announcing a subscription plan for verified users to firing the former CEO, Parag Agrawal, the business magnet seems to be all pumped up to revamp the microblogging and social networking company.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $8/mo subscription plan Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $8/mo subscription plan

Shiv Aroor @ShivAroor BREAKING: Elon Musk has fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal & head of legal policy, trust & safety Vijaya Gadde, reports Reuters BREAKING: Elon Musk has fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal & head of legal policy, trust & safety Vijaya Gadde, reports Reuters https://t.co/E5fUuC3P1J

Musk also reportedly plans to put an end to remote work.

Paris Marx @parismarx



~3,700 people will lose their jobs on Friday, which is about half the company. Musk also plans to end Twitter’s remote work policy, forcing employees back to the office. Here it is: Elon Musk is planning to absolutely gut Twitter.~3,700 people will lose their jobs on Friday, which is about half the company. Musk also plans to end Twitter’s remote work policy, forcing employees back to the office. bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Here it is: Elon Musk is planning to absolutely gut Twitter.~3,700 people will lose their jobs on Friday, which is about half the company. Musk also plans to end Twitter’s remote work policy, forcing employees back to the office. bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Now, Musk is planning to undertake mass layoffs.

Josh Eidelson @josheidelson Scoop: Twitter was just sued in a proposed class action for conducting a mass layoff without the required 60 day notice bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Scoop: Twitter was just sued in a proposed class action for conducting a mass layoff without the required 60 day notice bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Phew! That's a lot of changes in the span of just seven days!

Poll : 0 votes