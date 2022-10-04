"I don’t care what they are, who they sleep with, men’s room was designed for the p****, women’s not so much" - Former Red Sox Curt Schilling was once fired by ESPN following an offensive anti-transgender rant

Former MLB right-handed pitcher Curt Schilling is known for his controversial tweets. In April 2016, he hit the headlines for making a disgusting anti-transgender rant on Facebook, facing severe backlash. He shared a contentious meme on his Facebook page, along with a distasteful comment under it.

Although the controversial post was deleted by Schilling, Outsports, a sports news website concerned with LGBTQ issues and personalities, captured screenshots and posted them on their blog.

Deleted Facebook post of Curt shared by Outsports.

Schilling also went on to leave an equally controversial comment below his Facebook post. He wrote:

"A man is a man no matter what they call themselves. I don’t care what they are, who they sleep with, men’s room was designed for the p****, women’s not so much. Now you need laws telling us differently? Pathetic.”

Curt Schilling's disputed comment under his Facebook post in 2016.

Since ESPN has largely been favorable towards the LGBTQ community, Schilling was expelled from his job with the sports channel.

"Curt, fired from ESPN, joins Breitbart." - @The Daily Beast

As per ESPN's termination letter, Schilling was fired for his "unacceptable misconduct."

Curt Schilling believes he was fired by ESPN “for being a conservative"

Boston Red Sox vs. LA Angels.

In September 2019, former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling was involved in a fiery exchange with CNN host Michael Smerconish.

When Smerconish asked Schilling about his termination from ESPN following his anti-transgender rant in 2016, he said:

“I wasn’t fired for speaking my mind, I was fired for being a conservative."

Smerconish also termed Schilling's anti-transgender meme a "cheap shot."

To which Schilling responded:

"I get it, you guys work on getting ratings. You need to be bombastic, and you need to make assumptions for the viewers because you guys operate on the notion that we’re too stupid to speak for ourselves.”

Schilling currently serves as a commentator for conservative media outlet BlazeTV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far