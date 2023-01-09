The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost one of the franchise's special players in Justin Turner. The free agent signed with the Boston Red Sox earlier this week to end a nine-year spell with the Dodgers. During that stretch, the local kid turned fan favorite played in over 1,100 games for the organization (including the playoffs).

Turner had a major impact on the club, both on and off the field. Players and fans around Los Angeles have paid tribute to the much-loved infielder over the past few days. Enrique Hernandez, now of the Red Sox, spent six years with the Dodgers and played alongside Turner. Hernandez was full of praise for Turner in his latest Tweet:

"His path and his career are one of my biggest inspirations"

Turner's dedication and attitude have made him very likable over the years. He worked his way up from being on the bench to being a full-time starter.

In 2017, Turner was selected to his first All-Star Game. In 2020, he was a key figure in the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series victory. In 2022, he was presented with the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award.

Over an illustrious career, Turner has produced everywhere he has been. The Red Sox will be his fourth MLB team, having previously played for the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Mets.

Justin Turner has put together an impressive stat line since moving to the Dodgers. Over 1,075 regular season games, he amassed 156 home runs and 574 RBIs. He currently ranks 14th all-time in the franchise’s home run standings.

Turner is also just one of 33 players to have played in over 1,000 games for the Dodgers.

Hernandez and Turner were with the Dodgers during a special era for the organization. They were both part of the 2020 World Series championship side. It was the franchise's first title since defeating the Oakland Athletics in 1988. Overall, Turner and Hernandez went to three World Series together and a National League Championship series.

The Dodgers were looking to balance the books this offseason with Justin Turner being one of the casualties. Whatever happens in Boston, Turner will be fondly remembered in Southern California.

