"Every game with this s**t!", "F**k it. Let's use technology" - Twitter reacts to San Francisco Giants outfielder getting struck out on a horrible call

The latest victim of mediocrity in Major League Baseball's umpiring problem are the San Francisco Giants. During their matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, it was home plate umpire Larry Vanover who was in the spotlight for his exceptionally liberal definition of what a strike is.

In the top of the fourth inning, outfielder Mike Yasztremski was called out on an egregious outside third strike to begin the inning, instead of being awarded a leadoff walk. According to Fangraphs, leadoff walks score nearly 38% of the time, which would have been critical as the Philadelphia Phillies won the game 6-5.

"That's a strike??" - SF Giants on NBCS

This is nothing new to Major League Baseball fans, and it was only a matter of time before the San Francisco Giants fell victim to umpires such as Angel Hernandez or Sean Barber. However, San Francisco Giants fans followed in the footsteps of outraged fans before them, and took to Twitter.

San Francisco Giants fans were outraged at the call made by Larry Vanover in the fourth inning, and took to Twitter

It started with San Francisco Giants fans just being outright befuddled with the call.

"This is a absolute joke. I mean not even close. This is a MLB ump??? Wow"- JT

"The catcher was about to throw it back to nola. Everyone but the umpire knew that wasnt a strike." (831) Giants

"Umps have been awful this season"- Shahnawaz Khan

Other fans had allowed their confusion and frustration with the call to bubble over into anger.

"This has been happening waaay too often to many teams.. And @MLB just shrugs their shoulders.. Like that awful call is ok being a part of the game!! #SFGiants" -jc

"Every game with this s###" -Yank Talkin Smack

Finally, came the evergrowing call for robot umpires to determine the strike zone. Ever since replay reviews were instituted in Major League Baseball in 2008, fans have been calling for an automated solution. While the robotic umpires' ability to determine balls and strikes is still a work in progress, it doesn't do much to quell the desire from fans who want an end to these blatantly erroneous calls.

"Do they even WANT to keep their jobs? F**k it. Let's use technology."- foreigean

"This is why robot strike zone is NEEDED"- J Hutch

While venting and complaining may be therepeutic for fans, and robotic umpires present a path to a solution, there are thos supporters as well who are simply resigned to the fact that blown calls will be as common as injuries and broken bat bloops.

"No...And nothing will happen. Again....There is never ever any price paid by incompetent umpires who literally change the outcome of games constantly. Either by a thousand paper cuts or a few critically timed mistakes."

For now, unfortunately, fans will simply have to live with it.

