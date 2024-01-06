Ex-Astros Shane Reynolds' $4,900,000 Sugar Land mansion complemented by a private baseball field

Shane Reynolds was something of a Houston Astros icon in the 1990s and had a long and successful career in the MLB. As you can imagine, playing in the major leagues for 13 years was very lucrative, and Reynolds lived in the kind of property you'd expect.

Reynolds lived in an 8,543-square-foot mansion in Sugar Land, Texas. The property has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, multiple living spaces and a gourmet country kitchen. There's also a billiards room, bar, home cinema, baseball field and a swimming pool.

Reynolds initially listed the property for $8.5 million in 2012 but reduced the asking price to $4.95 million in 2013 to hasten a sale. Let's take a look:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reynolds's $4,900,000 Sugar Land mansion (Image credit:Realestate.chron.com)

The interior is soothing, with rustic themes and an open plan:

Reynolds's $4,900,000 Sugar Land mansion (Image credit:Realestate.chron.com)

Space is not at a premium, and with high ceilings, hanging lights and wooden floors, the decor is both easy on the eye and warming.

Reynolds's $4,900,000 Sugar Land mansion (Image credit:Realestate.chron.com)

Reynolds's $4,900,000 Sugar Land mansion (Image credit:Realestate.chron.com)

Reynolds's $4,900,000 Sugar Land mansion (Image credit:Realestate.chron.com)

No mansion would be complete without an expansive swimming pool for those hot summer days.

Reynolds's $4,900,000 Sugar Land mansion (Image credit: Trulia.com)

Shane Reynolds' career earnings and net worth

The Astros selected Shane Reynolds in the third round of the 1989 MLB draft. He made his debut for the team in 1992 and stayed with them for 11 seasons before joining the Atlanta Braves in 2003.

After a year in Atlanta, Reynolds joined the Arizona Diamondbacks in April 2004 but was released in October that year. Reynolds had a career 114-96 record to go with a 4.09 ERA and 1,403 strikeouts. He was named an All-Star in 2000 and inducted into the Astros Hall of Fame in 2012.

Given that he was in the MLB for 13 years, Shane Reynolds was paid a fortune, mostly with the Houston Astros. Reynold's career earnings total $33.1 million (via barrycode.com), and he has a net worth of $5 million, according to AllFamousBirthdays.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.