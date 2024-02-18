Ex-Astros star Joe Smith shares son Jacob's adorable reaction to watching mom interview NBA star Damian Lillard on TV

Former Houston Astros reliever Joe Smith retired at the start of the month and for the first time in many years is enjoying family time, rather than the build-up to Spring Training fixtures.

His wife just happens to be a familiar face on TV, being journalist and model Allie LaForce. As such, LaForce was interviewing NBA superstar Damian Lillard as part of the All-Star festivities. Smith was watching the interview with his young son and caught Jacob recognizing his mom in a video clip.

LaForce shared the clip on her Instagram Stories, which saw Jacob react to seeing her, point and say:

"Mom!"

Jacob's adorable reaction to watching mom interview NBA star Damian Lillard

For those interested in watching the NBA All-Star game, it is set for Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET. TNT and TBS have the broadcast and it can be streamed on Sling TV and NBA League Pass.

Joe Smith and Allie LaForce had IVF to nullify risk of HD

When Jacob was born to Joe Smith and Allie LaForce, it represented not just a new beginning but also an ending of sorts. Smith's mother and maternal grandmother died of the genetic disorder, Huntington's disease. Smith has a 50% chance of developing HD himself, and any children he conceives would as well.

To combat this, Jacob was conceived via IVF with preimplantation genetic testing, which meant cutting the gene for HD. LaForce spoke about the success of the procedure, via the Akron Beacon Journal, happily stating:

“Therefore guaranteeing that our children wouldn't have it and also their children, and it's eliminated from the family line forever now.”

As for baby names, LaForce said that Jacob wasn't in their final planned names (via Cleveland Magazine):

“Jacob wasn’t even in our final few favorite names,” LaForce says. “But I asked Joe what he thought when he saw him. He said, ‘Jacob.’ And I said, ‘Me, too!’”

Jacob recognizing LaForce on TV was an emotional moment for the couple, as LaForce said:

“I can’t wait for Daddy to show Jacob Mommy working on TV!” she says. “I expect him to join me on the road from time to time, too!”

Together, Allie LaForce and Joe Smith founded The Help Cure HD Foundation, which helps to improve the quality of life for those affected by HD.

