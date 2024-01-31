"Hats off baby" - Joe Smith's wife Allie pours her heart out in emotional tribute to husband as ex-Mets star bids farewell to 16-year MLB career

Joe Smith has announced his retirement from the MLB after a career that saw him play for eight MLB teams. The veteran pitcher was a well-respected figure in the league and made his debut back in 2007 against the New York Yankees.

His wife, Allie LaForce, took to Instagram to celebrate her husband and his MLB career. With a heartfelt message, she appreciated his accomplishments and looked forward to the future:

"I love you Joe Smith. I am incredibly humbled to have witnessed your dedication to, and success in this game. I will cherish each day with you in this next chapter.

"What you accomplished was hard. Hold your head high, knowing you did it with great success, loyalty, kindness to your teammates and staff, and love to your family. Hats off baby. ❤️🫶🏼"

Joe Smith was selected in the third round of the 2006 MLB draft by the New York Mets. While he may have moved around a lot, Smith certainly saw it all on his MLB journey, which saw him earn $48 million (via Spotrac).

Other than the Mets, Smith also played for the Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins.

Joe Smith and Allie LaForce once raised $525,000 to combat Huntington’s Disease

Back in 2022, Joe Smith and Allie LaForce hosted the annual HelpCureHD Gala at Union Station in Minute Maid Park. In an auction to raise money to fight Huntingdon disease, the auction raised $525,000.

“We are incredibly grateful and inspired,” LaForce said. “Our goal every year is to raise more money than the previous year. We believe when people see what we are doing, and meet our HelpCureHD families, they will be supporters for life."

This is a personal cause for Smith, as his mother suffered from the disease and he and his sister are at risk of too.

"My sister and I have a 50/50 chance of inheriting Huntington’s disease. We will deal with that when it comes along," Smith said.

While Smith may have hung up his cleats from the MLB, he will doubtless play an important role in raising money to battle HD and it will be interesting where his next chapter takes him.

