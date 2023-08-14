Are the Atlanta Braves cheating? Barstool's Frank the Tank accuses NL leaders of hacking PitchCom 

A recent tweet from Frank J. Fleming, a columnist, author, and satirist associated with Barstool Sports, has sparked rumors of potential cheating by the Atlanta Braves. In the tweet, Frank claims to have heard a rumor that the Braves have found a way to hack PitchCom, MLB’s technology for pitch calling which effectively eliminated signing, and the problems that come with it. However, it’s important to note that as of now, there is no evidence to substantiate these allegations.

Barstool Sports is known for its satirical content and comedic take on sports, making it a platform where exaggeration and sensationalism often take center stage. Frank Fleming, being a satirist, is likely engaging in his signature style of humor rather than presenting a factual claim. This is further supported by the fact that Barstool Sports is not typically associated with serious investigative reporting.

Could PitchCom be hacked by other teams?

The accusation of hacking PitchCom raises questions about the crediblity of the claim. PitchCom is now widely used across all of baseball, and any access to a team‘s inner communications would be unethical and potentially illegal. Without concrete evidence, such claims should not be taken at face value. PitchCom was engineered to be very difficult to be breached by other teams.

PitchCom was designed to be hard to hack from other teams. Additionally, hacking it wouldn’r necessarily mean that other teams could get insights into pitch-types used by their rivals.

It’s important to approach such rumors with skepticism and critical thinking. As of now, there is no credible information or proof to support the idea that the Atlanta Braves are engaged in any form of cheating involving PitchCom. Fans should rely on reputable sources and verified information before drawing conclusions about such serious allegations.

In the absence of substancial evidence, it’s reasonable to view Frank Fleming’s tweet as a tongue-in-cheek remark rather than a genuine accusation of cheating by the Atlanta Braves.

