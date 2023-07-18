Fact Check: Are Curt Schilling's controversial comments on COVID vaccines correct? Former pitcher reignites controversy, calling them 'untested'

Curt Schilling doesn't shy away from controversy. The former MLB pitcher recently took to Twitter and sparked debate over the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Sunday, Schilling responded to a fan who asked his opinion on whether the COVID vaccine would have any kind of effect on a person in a couple of years after getting the jab.

The three-time World Series champion appeared to be snide in his response before claiming that many medicinal professionals have been commenting on the long-term ill effects of the vaccine. He wrote:

"Think?? Do I think? There are a litany of medical professionals discussing in depth the horrible potentially lethal long term side effects of the untested unproven jab."

It's hard to argue whether Schilling's comments on the COVID-19 vaccine are correct or not. While the vaccine has proven to be effective in preventing deaths, there have been cases where the jab has caused harm and side effects for some as well. Criticism largely stems from the fact that the standard seven-year testing period was bypassed to get the vaccine out sooner.

However, Schilling certainly seems to be against getting the COVID-19 vaccination by labeling them untested and unproved. Last year, he revealed that many of his friends didn't speak to him after he criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Curt Schilling's MLB stats and career honors

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling

Curt Schilling began his MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles in 1988. He spent three seasons with the team before joining the Houston Astros in 1991.

After a one-year stint with the Astros, Schilling signed for the Philadelphia Phillies in 1992 and had spent just a shade under nine years with the franchise. The pitcher then joined the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2000 and helped them win the World Series the following year.

Schilling left the Diamondbacks in 2003 and joined the Boston Red Sox the following year. He helped the team win two World Series titles before retiring in 2007.

Across 20 years in the MLB, Schilling racked up 3,116 strikeouts and 711 walks in 3,261.0 innings pitched at a 3.46 ERA. He won three World Series titles and earned six All-Star honors as well.

