Fact Check: Are John Sterling and Michael Kay feuding? MLB radio host claims bizarre reason behind Yankees announcers' tiff

John Sterling and Michael Kay have been two of the most prominent voices for the New York Yankees. However, it has been alleged that all's not well between the two veteran sportscasters.

According to WFAN radio host Craig Carton, Sterling and Kay were found to be feuding during the Yankees’ annual Homecoming Dinner.

Sources claim that Sterling was supposed to introduce Ron Marinaccio at the dinner which left Kay to introduce Aaron Judge. Unfortunately, due to a mix-up, Sterling introduced Judge instead, leaving Kay to finish with Marinaccio.

Some theories suggest that Sterling stole the limelight at the event by Judge. As a result, it was revealed that a significant rift had developed between him and Kay.

Carton late claimed that he was informed about Kay’s strong displeasure about the situation, describing him as “livid” and “ticked off beyond belief.”

However, many others who attended the event believe that it was an honest mistake by Sterling and the two sportscasters remain on good terms. There have been no confirmed reports that the pair have fallen out and neither Sterling nor Kay have spoken about the incident.

As things stand, a potential feud between Sterling and Kay seems to be untrue.

David Rifkin @davidrifkin Pretty confident in saying this is bs. I was at the dinner & the error was made but @RealMichaelKay & John seemed far from angry with each other. It seemed like an honest mistake and they went on with the great charitable event elitesportsny.com/2023/05/16/cra… Pretty confident in saying this is bs. I was at the dinner & the error was made but @RealMichaelKay & John seemed far from angry with each other. It seemed like an honest mistake and they went on with the great charitable event elitesportsny.com/2023/05/16/cra…

Sterling and Kay have reportedly feuded in the past as well but none of those claims have been trustworthy. During their time as co-commentators for the Yankees, each of them allowed the other to speak. While they didn't always agree on certain things, they treated each other with respect and as equals.

John Sterling's net worth in 2023

New York Yankees sportscaster John Sterling

According to reports, John Sterling's net worth is a reported $2 million as of 2023. He has made a small fortune thanks to his sportscasting career with the New York Yankees.

Sterling began announcing games for New York in 1989 on WABC radio and now does so for WFAN radio. He has become an iconic figure in the MLB over the years.

