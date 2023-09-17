Fact Check: Could New Balance impact Shohei Ohtani's next move? Exploring viral report as $600,000,000 deal awaits soon-to-be free agent

New Balance could play a role in Shohei Ohtani's eventual landing spot. The free agent is primed to get more than $500 million in free agency, even with the Tommy John concerns. The slugger and pitcher won't be able to pitch for a while, but he will be able to hit and the Boston Red Sox could be an intriguing landing spot.

This is because of the New Balance CEO, Jim Davis. He's connected to the Boston area due to his location and he's been a fan of the Red Sox. This could spark some interest on Ohtani's behalf, according to MLB reporter Peter Gammons.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gammons said:

"N.L. Executive long familiar with Shohei Ohtani believes he is interested in Boston, partly because of his relationship with New Balance CEO Jim Davis. Bosox problem: Masataka Yoshida has to DH, Ohtani off [Tommy John] must DH, Sox [money] mostly going to pitching."

It wouldn't be a clean deal, though. As Gammons points out, it would be difficult for the Red Sox to put Masataka Yoshida (another bonus for Ohtani as the two play together on the Japanese WBC team) in the outfield. Ohtani can't do anything except play DH since he's injured.

It would be a long shot, but it cannot be counted out. There is a non-zero chance that New Balance has an impact on Ohtani's eventual destination. That said, there are a lot of options for the 2021 AL MVP.

Shohei Ohtani's potential destinations

Aside from the New Balance connection to the Boston Red Sox, there are loads of options for the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes. The slugger could stay with the Los Angeles Angels, though that feels unlikely since he cleaned out his locker.

Where will Shohei Ohtani go next?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have money, are on the West Coast and are contenders. Those are all things Ohtani likes.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets aren't winning as much and are on the East Coast, but they have money. So do the Chicago Cubs, who are better than expected. The San Francisco Giants are rich and on the West Coast, too.