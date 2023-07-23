Baseball
  • Fact Check: Did NFL star Aaron Rodgers meet with Anthony Rizzo to help Yankees first baseman break out of slump? Parody account's viral tweet explored

Fact Check: Did NFL star Aaron Rodgers meet with Anthony Rizzo to help Yankees first baseman break out of slump? Parody account's viral tweet explored

By Zachary Roberts
Did Aaron Rodgers meet with Anthony Rizzo?
Anthony Rizzo has been in a bit of a slump. The New York Yankees star hasn't hit a home run since May 20 against the Cincinnati Reds. He's gone without a long bomb in almost 50 games, and the power outage continued last night against the Kansas City Royals.

A viral tweet suggested that newcomer Aaron Rodgers, the NFL star who joined the New York Jets, sat down with Rizzo amidst his powerless slump. Is that true?

Per New York Porch Sports, Rodgers said:

“Things are getting busy around here, but I still want to acclimate myself around the tri-state area, so I met Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees first baseman, for brunch yesterday. Great guy. He was telling me about not homering in two months, so I have him something Joe [Rogan] gave me last December. We’ll call it magic beans for now. I hope it’ll help. It gave me a different way to look at my game.”
This does sound believable, especially since Rodgers has admitted to using psychedelic drugs before. However, New York Porch Sports is a parody account. Thus, as far as anyone knows, the two New York stars have not met up.

Anthony Rizzo slumping with no home runs

Anthony Rizzo has completely lost his power stroke. Even in New York where lefties can hit 320-foot home runs, he's been lost for power.

Anthony Rizzo has struggled
Still, he hasn't been completely useless. He has struggled mightily, but he's still playing excellent defense and has drawn walks, and has been one of the only hitters in the lineup that pitchers are concerned with.

