Fact Check: Did a black cat help the New York Mets win their first World Series in 1969?

The New York Mets have just two World Series titles in their history, and one of them stands out. The 1969 title was carried by an interesting claim: that a black cat helped them on their way to winning it all. Such a shocking claim couldn't possibly be true, could it?

However, the New York Mets did in fact win the World Series and there's a case to be made that the black cat spurred them on. On September 9, 1969, Hall of Famer Ferguson Jenkins pitched for the Chicago Cubs in a key matchup.

The Mets were now just 1.5 games behind the Chicago in the division and the Cubs had lost six in a row. That's when the cat came into play. A black cat, known to be bad luck, came onto the field and almost went into the Mets' dugout before veering to the Cubs.

The fortunes of both teams were drastically reversed after that, and the Mets went on to win the entire World Series. The cat ultimately had nothing to do with it, so there's no magical aspect to the victory.

The Cubs were cursed in sorts, not being able to win the World Series until 2016 when they defeated the Cleveland Guardians.

New York Mets looking for next World Series

The New York Mets were looking at 2023 as a potential return to the World Series, what they haven't won since 1986. They haven't been there since 2015, either. They spent more than any other team in the league last offseason.

Will the New York Mets turn it around?

Ultimately, despite the arrival of Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga, they flamed out and had to sell off assets at the Trade Deadline. They finished nearly 30 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

The Mets have shedded some payroll and are targeting a turnaround. It may not happen in 2024, but they are now building to the future and hoping that the stain of 2023 doesn't last very long. With Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and others, that may end up being the case.

