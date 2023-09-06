Fact Check: Did Bryce Harper shave his beard to break his batting slump? Reason behind Phillies star's new look explored

Bryce Harper's new look might have something to do with his form at the batter's box. The Philadelphia Phillies batter chopped off his iconic beard to have some bettr luck to end his hitless streak that has stuck with him all September.

Heading into Tuesday's game, Harper has been unable to record hits in his last 16 at-bats. After the calendar turned to September, the outfielder recorded 0-4 for the Phillies against the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres.

During that period, he was struck out five times. He completed a run on Monday after drawing a walk but still remained hitless. This dry spell has followed a nine-game hitting streak that included six multi-hit games. During that run, Philadelphia won seven of nine games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Harper, chopping off his beard might not have done the trick, as the Phillies were shut out by the Padres in the second game to tie the series at one apiece. Their star outfielder was once again unable to get anything on the board.

Harper lined out in the first. He drew a walk in the fourth innings but was unable to complete a run, getting tagged at second. After grounding out in the sixth, the 30-year-old struck out in the ninth to end his day.

Bryce Harper having a strong but injury-laden season with Phillies

Despite starting the year late in May after a Tommy John surgery, Bryce Harper has put up strong performances for the Phillies. His OPS is .866, which is the 15th-best record in the league. Harper has hit 55 RBIs, including 15 home runs, this season from 104 games.

Even though he barren run of form has sent his batting average crashing from a season high .309 to .293, Harper will hope to overcome it soon as the Phillies look for a strong postseason run.