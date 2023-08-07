Fact check: Did Davis Schneider use a glove from 'lost and found' during his 3rd MLB game? Exploring the reality as tweet surfaces the internet

Davis Schneider, an infielder with the Toronto Blue Jays, made headlines off the field while also creating waves with his bat during his major league debut series.

According to Sportsnet's Hazel Mae, it was revealed that Schneider stumbled upon a remarkable find - his vintage Mizuno glove - in the lost-and-found section of the facility where he dedicates his off-seasons to practice and coaching. This fascinating incident took place just before Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox, adding an extra layer of interest to his already burgeoning baseball career.

Hazel Mae @thehazelmae

He found it in “lost and found” at the place Davis coaches in the off season.

Whit Merrifield brought it to my attention to let me know Davis nickname is “VUK” (no idea who that is but it’s on the glove) pic.twitter.com/SoxkxNDZQl This is the glove Davis Schneider is using to play in his 3rd MLB game.He found it in “lost and found” at the place Davis coaches in the off season.Whit Merrifield brought it to my attention to let me know Davis nickname is “VUK” (no idea who that is but it’s on the glove)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is the glove Davis Schneider is using to play in his 3rd MLB game.He found it in “lost and found” at the place Davis coaches in the off season.Whit Merrifield brought it to my attention to let me know Davis nickname is “VUK” (no idea who that is but it’s on the glove) - thehazelmae

The glove had "VUK" written on it, inspiring Schneider's colleagues to reportedly use that as a moniker for the 24-year-old shortstop.

On Friday, Schneider blasted a home run in his major league debut. On Saturday, he had three hits and went on to reach base four times. On Sunday, he smashed another home run. He has successfully fielded both of his opportunities thus far, proving that his worn-out glove hasn't let him down yet either.

MLB @MLB pic.twitter.com/PbU1Qo45CE Davis Schneider has 7 hits - with 2 HR - in his first 11 at-bats.

Davis Schneider has 7 hits - with 2 HR - in his first 11 at-bats. - MLB

Davis Schneider's historic series with Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays, Davis Schneider made an immediate impact at the highest level of baseball, slugging a home run in his first MLB at-bat on Friday against the Boston Red Sox.

Later in the game, he added an infield single, giving him a 2-for-5 total. Schneider became the first player in big league history to have nine hits and two home runs in his first three games after going 3-for-3 on Saturday and 4-for-5 on Sunday in the series finale.

ANOTHER blast for BABE! #NextLevel - BlueJays

The New Jersey native, Davis, who was chosen by the Blue Jays in the 28th round of the 2017 draft, is one of their better growth stories. He has steadily progressed through Toronto's farm system and was having a fantastic offensive season at triple-A, hitting.275 with a.969 OPS through 87 games.