Which record did Davis Schneider break vs Red Sox? Blue Jays rookie creates history in debut series

Davis Schneider has had an incredible start to his MLB career. In his debut MLB at-bat on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the Toronto Blue Jays youngster made an immediate impact at the highest level of baseball. Later in the game, he added an infield single to his 2-for-5 total.

MLB @MLB The @BlueJays complete the sweep thanks to a 4-for-5, 4 RBI day from Davis Schneider. pic.twitter.com/tQ40jIGwIg

Schneider became the first player in big league history to have nine hits and two home runs in his first three games after going 3-for-3 on Saturday and 4-for-5 on Sunday in the series finale.

Schneider departs Boston with a respectable.692 batting average, a 1.887 OPS, and five RBI. The Blue Jays were able to sweep their division opponent and move five games in front of them in the battle for the final American League wild-card slot in large part because of his heroics.

Davis Schneider's early career

The 24-year-old Schneider played in the minors for six seasons. He was taken by the Jays in the 28th round of the 2017 draft out of a high school in New Jersey.

Schneider climbed the ladder gradually, making his debut in Double-A last year. Despite posting a respectable.253/.366/.457 line across three minor league levels in 2022, he was not protected in the Rule 5 draft.

Davis stayed in the Jays' system after being passed up and was sent to Triple-A Buffalo. This season, Schneider has been among the International League's finest hitters.

In terms of on-base percentage, Schneider is ninth out of 88 hitters in the International League (minimum 300 PA's). He switches between second base, third base, and left field when playing defense.