Fact Check: Did Derek Jeter give his romantic companions gift baskets when he was a bachelor? Truth behind infamous story

Derek Jeter is one of the best New York Yankees players ever. He is a 14-time All-Star, five-time Golden Glove winner and five-time Silver Slugger winner. However, there is a longstanding infamous rumor associated with him that originated in 2011. Let's get into the details of whether the rumor regarding Jeter is true.

In a 2011 article, it was reported that Jeter used to send gift baskets to women that he had a romantic relationship with when he was a bachelor. The rumor also adds that Jeter had a relationship with some women twice and he had sent her hand-signed merchandise items twice.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Well, the rumor isn't true as Jeter decided to confront it 12 years later in his multi-part documentary called "The Captain." Regarding the rumor, Jeter said that he had absolutely no idea how people could come up with such a story.

He further stated that he once called a guy at a Starbucks an idiot for believing the rumor and following the gesture himself. Well, that should clear the air regarding the infamous rumor about Derek Jeter.

Derek Jeter's personal life

Derek Jeter with his family

Jeter had many girlfriends in the past, however, he is happily married to his wife, Hannah Davis Jeter. The couple married in 2014 after Jeter retired from baseball.

Derek and Hannah Davis Jeter are also the proud parents of their three daughters, Story Grey Jeter, River Rose Jeter and Bella Raine Jeter. It is expected that the Jeter family will be able to live a happy life without getting associated with any further rumors in the future.

