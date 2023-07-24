Fact Check: Did Edgar Martinez save baseball in Seattle? Analyzing the impact of Mariners legend's walk-off double against Yankees

The Seattle Mariners might have a lot to thank Edgar Martinez for. Besides being arguably their best player of all time, he might be the reason the team wasn't relocated. This all traces back to the ALDS in 1995.

The Seattle Mariners were trailing the New York Yankees in the 11th inning when Edgar Martinez stepped up to the plate. The tying run was at third and Ken Griffey Jr. represented the winning run at first base.

Martinez knocked in the tying run with a double as Griffey raced around the bases. He scored easily to send the Mariners to the ALCS, thus helping to save their franchise.

How Edgar Martinez helped save Seattle Mariners

This was a legacy-defining moment for Edgar Martinez. After decades of losing, the Seattle Mariners were in desperate need of something to stave off a sale and a potential relocation. This series provided that.

Did Edgar Martinez save Seattle?

The Mariners did not go on to win the ALCS, losing in six games. Still, to defeat the mighty Yankees and prove that they could be good and had pieces, Griffey and Martinez, to build around was key.

Martinez went on to make the Hall of Fame and that double ended up remaining one of his most iconic plays of all time. There's no telling what might have happened if he had grounded into a series ending double play, but the Mariners, who are still in Seattle, don't have to worry about that.

