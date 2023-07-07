What is Ken Griffey Jr.'s role in HBCU Swingman Classic? Mariners legend returns to Seattle for All-Star Week curtain raiser

Ken Griffey Jr., since the All-Star Game is heading to his old stomping grounds in Seattle, is going to play a big role in the weekend. He's heading up the HBCU Swingman Classic for the weekend.

The Swingman Classic, which was effectively created and is led by Ken Griffey Jr., was created to put more talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) on MLB teams' scouting and hopefully become a tradition for every All-Star weekend to come.

Ken Griffey Jr. starting HBCU Swingman Classic

About his upcoming HBCU Swingman Classic, Ken Griffey Jr. said to MLB Network:

"My dad gave back to baseball. It’s now my turn. This is an opportunity for these guys to be out there on a big stage, to have some fun with some guys who played the game at a high level and learn some things."

The ultimate goal of this weekend is to get these players scouted. Many HBCUs are overlooked as talent pools for all sports and many have adopted methods to fix that oversight. This is MLB's way of going about it, and Griffey is heading it up in Seattle.

Ken Griffey Jr. is heading up Swingman Classic

The game will effectively be an exhibition game, but also a showcase. Two teams of 25 players each will battle it out in Seattle. The teams will be managed by former MLB managers Bo Porter and Jerry Manuel.

It will take place on Friday July 7 at 10:30 pm EST.

