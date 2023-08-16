Fact Check: Did a fan name his daughter 'Mookie' after losing a bet against Dodgers star? Wild social media post examined

Mookie Betts, an All-Star outfielder, shared what he termed "one of the coolest moments" of his career on social media on Tuesday, featuring a home run and a new father.

That's because a fan told him that he would name his newborn daughter 'Mookie' if Betts would hit a home run.

This fan told Mookie Betts that if he hit a home run, he’d make his newborn daughter’s middle name “Mookie” - Jomboymedia

"One of the coolest moments of ya boy’s entire career! Bro is a man of his word#babymookie" - mookiebets

"A couple weeks ago, I was on the deck and this guy started talking to me and he said, 'Mook, if you hit a home run, I'll name my daughter -- her middle name is Mookie,'" Betts said.

At first, the Dodger star didn't fully trust Giuseppe Mancuso. Betts hit a monster home run, ran around the bases, and gave Mancuso a high-five. The fan lived up to his words by posting Francesca's birth certificate and priceless pictures.

Hey @Dodgers @mookiebetts @SportsNetLA a bet is a bet. Meet Francesca Mookie Mancuso - littleragu54

Mookie Betts' baseball career with Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers extended Mookie Betts' contract by 12 years, until the 2032 season, on Jul. 22.

The contract was the most expensive in Dodgers history and the third most expensive in North American sports history, totaling $365 million with a $65 million signing bonus.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they have signed outfielder Mookie Betts to a 12-year contract through the 2032 season." - Dodgers

Betts became only the 19th player — and the first Dodger — to have a multi-homer, multi-steal game in 2020 with two home runs and two base steals against the Colorado Rockies. He had his 1,000th hit in the MLB on Aug. 27, 2020.

Betts made three consecutive series-saving defensive plays in elimination games for the Dodgers, in the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves on the road to his second World Series in three seasons.

His eight doubles in the postseason were a major league postseason record-tying tally. Betts won his fourth Silver Slugger and fifth consecutive Gold Glove after the season, firsts in the National League.

Betts made his first appearance with the Dodgers when he was chosen for the National League All-Star Team. His sixth MLB All-Star game appearance came in 2022, when he was chosen as the starting outfielder for the National League All-Star Team at the Dodger Stadium.

All-Star Weekend Recap & BTS🔥 - mookiebetts

He received his sixth Silver Slugger award. Betts started at shortstop for the first time in the MLB on Apr. 19, 2023, against the Chicago Cubs.

Betts will start for the National League in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. On Aug. 7, 2023, Betts hit his sixth career grand slam home run as the leadoff batter, tying a Major League record.