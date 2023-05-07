Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer are both notable pitchers for their respective teams, the New York Yankees and Yokohama DeNA Baystars. However, they have had a longstanding beef that reportedly originated during their college years and it is being claimed that Gerrit Cole had insulted Trevor Bauer.

Well, the rumor is true, Cole really did insult Bauer when they were teammates in UCLA Bruins. Cole and Bauer were polar opposites in college. While Cole was quiet and all business with a strong work ethic, Bauer was clearly a smartmouth who had a questionable work ethic as was noted by the coaches.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This was also not liked by Cole and he called out Bauer on that, which resulted in Cole telling Bauer that he has no future in baseball and according to Bauer, insulted his work ethic.

Actually, both of them were good pitchers and did not like losing out to each other. Moreover, both of them were interested in joining the New York Yankees back then.

However, it was only Cole who managed to join the Yankees, while Bauer was ousted from MLB due to his violent sex scandal. While the feud between them is reportedly over, it is unlikely that those two would ever like each other.

Gerrit Cole's and Trevor Bauer's MLB performances

Gerritt Cole and Trevor Bauer

Both Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer are notable performers for their respective teams. Cole has a win-loss record of 135-71 with 1.982 strikeouts and an earned run average of 3.18. Furthermore, he has a WHIP of 1.10.

Trevor Bauer has a win-loss record of 83-69 with an earned run average of 3.79 and 1,416 strikeouts in his career.

It is expected that both these players will sort out problems between them and be on friendly terms in the future.

Poll : 0 votes