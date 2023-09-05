Fact Check: Did Jose Alvarado trade his necklace with a female fan in the stands? Rumors around Phillies closer's adored accessory, examined

A female fan, April Bremme of Bensalem, exchanged her beaded necklace for Jose Alvarado's during the Phillies' 12-1 win against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday night.

Bremme came all prepared for the trade.

"Alvarado, your beads look good on you, but mine will look better!" read the placard that she carried. "Shall we trade?"

The reliever was drawn to the sign and saw it. Alvarado waved her toward him and threw one of his necklaces up for her. Bremme ended the exchange by setting down her own jewelry.

Alvarado started making the beaded necklaces when he was on the sidelines with tendonitis in his left elbow.

Since the pitcher came back, he and his colleagues have started sporting the beaded necklaces, which are readily visible all around the bench.

Jose Alvarado's baseball career with Philadelphia Phillies

Alvarado was exchanged for the Philadelphia Phillies on Dec. 29, 2020. Alvarado avoided salary arbitration by signing a $1.9 million contract with the Phillies on Mar. 22, 2022.

He made 59 bullpen appearances in the 2022 regular season and was 4-2 with two saves, a 3.18 ERA, 51.0 innings pitched, 4.2 walks and 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

He played for the Phillies in 12 playoff games that year, collecting three holds, a win in Game 5 of the pennant-clinching game and going one for two in save opportunities.

Alvarado agreed a three-year, $21.5 million contract extension with the Phillies on Feb. 17, 2023. The deal also includes a $9 million club option for 2026.

Just before his scheduled hearing on Friday, Jose Alvarado and the Phillies reached an agreement on a one-year contract, avoiding arbitration. Alvarado is one of eight Phillies players who will miss almost half of spring training to play in the World Baseball Classic for Venezuela.