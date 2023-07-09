What happened to Jose Alvarado? Phillies pitcher placed on Injured List

When it comes to the MLB's top closing pitchers, Jose Alvarado is at the stage where he needs to be in the conversation. However, lingering injury issues may not have left his team, the Philadelphia Phillies, shorthanded.

Alvarado was born in Maracaibo, Venezuela. He made his MLB debut as a relief pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2017 season. The following season, he was installed as the Rays closer, and registered 8 saves, and finished the season with an ERA of 2.39 across 70 appearances.

At the end of 2020, Jose Alvarado came to the Philadelphia Phillies as part of a three-way deal. Although he struggled with his command during the 2021 season, the Phillies re-signed him in 2022 to a one-year contract worth $1.9 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phillies Muse @Phillies_Muse Jose Alvarado is the most electric pitcher in baseball Jose Alvarado is the most electric pitcher in baseball https://t.co/g7AsAwqdao

"Jose Alvarado is the most electric pitcher in baseball" - Phillies Muse

Jose Alvarado had a strong 2022, striking out a career-high 81 hitters across 51 innings, and finished the season 4-2 with an ERA of 3.18. He did,however, surrender a 1-0 lead in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, and was handed the decisive loss as the Houston Astros claimed the trophy after the game.

On July 9, the Philadelphia Phillies announced that Alvarado would be heading to the 10-day IL on account of shoulder inflammation. This will mark the second time this season that the 28-year old will sit out due to his shoulder.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly



Alvarado and Rob Thomson discussed the injury Sunday morning.



nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/mlb/philadelph… Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado is back on the injured list with elbow inflammation after missing a month earlier this season.Alvarado and Rob Thomson discussed the injury Sunday morning. Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado is back on the injured list with elbow inflammation after missing a month earlier this season.Alvarado and Rob Thomson discussed the injury Sunday morning.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/mlb/philadelph…

"Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado is back on the injured list with elbow inflammation after missing a month earlier this season. Alvarado and Rob Thomson discussed the injury Sunday morning." - NBC Sports Philadelphia

The news undoubtedly comes as a blow to Alvarado, who has been one of the best relievers in the game this season. He currently has an ERA of 1.38 amassed across 26 innings. His 39 K's have also contributed to his 6 saves on the season.

With a record of 48-41, the Phillies stand 12.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves, who lead the NL East by a significant margin on the eve of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.

Jose Alvarado injury big blow to lights-out Phillies bullpen

This season, Phillies relivers have amassed a cumulative ERA of 3.74. The respectable number, second in the National League, has been driven by performances from throwers like Alvarado. If the Phillies want to keep their fading postseason ambitions alive, they will need arms like Alvarado's in their pen.

Poll : 0 votes