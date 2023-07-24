Fact Check: Did Jose Trevino write "Goodbye New York" in his Instagram story? Parody account's viral claim, debunked

Jose Trevino arrived with the New York Yankees last offseason after a trade with the Texas Rangers. The catcher then went on to become an All-Star starter behind the plate and help lead the Yankees to 99 wins and the ALCS.

This year, Jose Trevino has not been on the same level. He's taken a dramatic step back offensively (from 91 wRC+ to 57) and lost a little of his defensive prowess.

Could he be on the move at the deadline? One Yankees account suggested that the catcher said goodbye to the team on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, that is a parody account known for its trolling behavior. As of now, there's no reason to believe that Trevino is headed out of the Bronx.

Jose Trevino is going nowhere

Jose Trevino is not having the All-Star season he had last year, but he's still been a fine catcher. 0.4 fWAR at this stage of the season isn't excellent, but it will do. He and Kyle Higashioka form a nice tandem and the Yankees don't have a need to change that.

Is Jose Trevino being traded?

Plus, if the Yankees continue to struggle and somehow, improbably become sellers at the deadline, they won't trade Trevino. There's not as much of a market for a middling catcher as one might think.

Unless Trevino does truly want out, there's no indication that he's moving on from New York any time soon. The parody tweet was just that.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!