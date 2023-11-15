Fact Check: Did Shohei Ohtani actually donate 1,200,000,000 baseball gloves? Here's what we found

Two-way phenom, Shohei Ohtani, once again captured headlines for his philanthropy, generously donating baseball gloves to Japanese schools. On November 10th, Ohtani took to Instagram to announce his donation of 60,000 youth baseball gloves to 20,000 elementary schools in Japan.

In his Instagram post, Ohtani wrote that the move meant to inspire a love for baseball among the younger generation in his homeland.

"I’ll be looking forward to sharing the field one day with someone that grew up using this glove!"

However, there is a need for clarification concerning the initial interpretation of his post, which might have led to confusion. Although Ohtani's contribution is indeed significant, it is not the staggering 1.2 billion gloves that some might have believed. Ohtani's wording in the announcement may have contributed to the confusion. The post stated:

"I’m happy to announce that I will be donating approximately 60,000 youth gloves to every elementary school in Japan. That comes out to around 20,000 elementary schools."

It appeared as if he intended to provide 60,000 gloves to each elementary school, amounting to 1.2 billion gloves. However, the accurate figure is 60,000 gloves distributed to around 20,000 elementary schools across Japan.

Ohtani partnered with New Balance, a brand he has an endorsement deal with, to bring the project to fruition. The player also expressed his gratitude to all involved in making this philanthropic project a reality.

Free agent Shohei Ohtani is the hottest commodity in MLB this offseason

Shohei Ohtani's stellar 2023 season, featuring a .304 batting average and pitching a 3.14 ERA, has elevated him to legend status in the MLB. Despite undergoing Tommy John surgery in September, Ohtani is poised to be the most sought-after free agent in the upcoming market.

There are numerous speculations regarding Ohtani's potential landing spots, with the Mets and Yankees in contention. The former Angels star could also join their cross-town rivals, the LA Dodgers. One thing is certain: Shohei Ohtani is driven to win a World Series and would join a team in which he believes.

Wherever Ohtani goes, he is bound to have a devoted fan following. Shohei Ohtani's recent gesture shows his commitment to the sport's development and impact beyond the baseball field.