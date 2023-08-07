Fact Check: Did Trea Turner put up billboards on streets of Philadelphia to thank fans? Exploring the truth as pictures surface the internet

Trea Turner, a shortstop for the Philadelphia Phillies, came up with the ideal approach to express his gratitude to the team's supporters as they came together to give their $300 million shortstop a standing ovation on Friday during the team's game against the Royals, despite Turner's offensive and defensive struggles.

Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Philadelphia fans give Trea Turner a standing ovation to show that they still support him through his tough season

This city loves you, Trea - Phillies

The 30-year-old, Turner, was touched by the fan's deed of generosity at Citizens Bank Park and returned the favor by making his own good gesture. Turner purchased a number of billboards across Philadelphia to express gratitude to the Phillies' fan base, making it very evident that the standing ovation was well-received. "Thank you, Philly," was written on the billboards.

Trea Turner is thanking Phillies fans for the standing ovations this weekend on billboards around Philly.

Turner had one hit on Friday and his first multi-hit game since July 23 on Saturday, when he smashed a three-run home run as part of a two-hit game.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly First hit of the game: Trea Turner



His third of the series, seventh of the home-stand.

Trea Turner's professional achievements

MLB landscape has been forever changed by American professional baseball shortstop Trea Turner. Turner's career, which has included stops with the Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Philadelphia Phillies right now, is a monument to his extraordinary abilities and steadfast commitment.

Turner's rise started during his time at North Carolina State University, when he developed his baseball skills. His talent was seen by the San Diego Padres, who took him in the first round of the 2014 MLB draft. His MLB debut came in 2016 thanks to a later trade to the Washington Nationals in 2015. He began playing center field before returning to shortstop in 2017, which is where he belongs.

Turner's career reached new heights while he was a member of the Nationals, who won the 2019 World Series and made a key contribution to the team's historic victory. His excellent offensive powers are highlighted by a Silver Slugger Award and three cycles, a performance that ties an MLB record.