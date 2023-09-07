Fact Check: Do MLB players earn $10,000 for in-game interviews? Examining league's compensation for broadcast duties during matches

MLB players are paid quite handsomely. As per reports, the minimum salary for a player in 2023 is an estimated $720,000.

Over and above the bonuses, they also earn a reasonably decent amount by partaking in in-game interviews. According to reports from CBA, every time a player does an in-game interview, they receive $10,000 from the commissioner’s office.

Last year, the league introduced the in-game interviews with players alongside the live broadcast of the matchups. Since then, it has added an extra layer of fan excitement for viewers.

With this segment, fans can watch and listen to players being interviewed by broadcasters while playing in the outfield or warming up for their at-bat.

Usually, the in-game interviews last for around 10 minutes on average. This amounts to a player earning a reported $1,000 per minute.

However, the broadcasters don’t foot the bill for these interviews. The money reportedly comes from the joint funds that MLB and the players’ association share.

The in-game interviews have continued in 2023, and they appear to have become a big hit among baseball fans. Given the affection for this new interviewing style, it might continue for the long haul.

When are the MLB Playoffs in 2023?

The 2023 MLB playoffs will commence on Tuesday, October 3, and run through Wednesday, October 25.

Here’s a look at the key dates for the playoffs:

Wild Card Series: October 3-5.

Division Series: October 7-14.

Championship Series: October 15-24.

World Series: October 27-November 4.

The World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, October 27. If the title needs to be decided by a seventh game, it will be played on Saturday, November 4.

Currently, the Atlanta Braves have the best record of all teams in the league. Brian Snitker’s side is presently at the summit of the NL East with a 90-48 record.