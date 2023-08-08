Fact Check: Do the Red Sox play better in City Connect Jerseys? Comparing team's form in yellow and blue to regular uniform

The Boston Red Sox started wearing their yellow and blue colored jerseys in the 2021 season, an alternate kit that was designed in collaboration with Nike.

These City Connect alternate jerseys have brought good fortune for the Boston team, having established a 21-4 record in those colors since they started wearing them.

The Red Sox's City Connect jerseys feature yellow and blue colors in tribute to the city's most recognizable annual event, the Boston Marathon. It is an event that takes place on Patriot's Day every year and its main colors for the event are yellow and blue.

However, the most interesting fact about the alternate jerseys is that the team seemingly can't stop winning while wearing them.

This season, the Boston club has recorded nine straight victories while wearing the yellow and blue jerseys. Thus, after getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, it seemed like the perfect time to break out those colors again.

Coincidentally or not, they have won the first game of the series against the Kansas City Royals, taking their record in that uniform to 22-4 since 2021.

Hence, no matter what the reason behind it, they seem to get better results while wearing those colors.

The Red Sox are 22-4 all time in their yellow City Connect jerseys, and have now won 10 in a row while wearing them

The Red Sox edge past the Yankees in Wild Card race

While the Boston Red Sox continue their impressive record while wearing their alternate City Connect jerseys, their latest victory has helped them stay ahead of the New York Yankees in their race for a Wild Card spot in the MLB.

They have three more games against the Royals and if they continue their form in their alternate colors, they could go a long way towards securing a postseason spot this year.