Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Fact Check: Do the Red Sox play better in City Connect Jerseys? Comparing team's form in yellow and blue to regular uniform

Fact Check: Do the Red Sox play better in City Connect Jerseys? Comparing team's form in yellow and blue to regular uniform

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Aug 08, 2023 11:16 GMT
Manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox pats Brayan Bello on the head during a pitching change in the seventh inning at Fenway Park
Manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox pats Brayan Bello on the head during a pitching change in the seventh inning at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox started wearing their yellow and blue colored jerseys in the 2021 season, an alternate kit that was designed in collaboration with Nike.

These City Connect alternate jerseys have brought good fortune for the Boston team, having established a 21-4 record in those colors since they started wearing them.

The Red Sox's City Connect jerseys feature yellow and blue colors in tribute to the city's most recognizable annual event, the Boston Marathon. It is an event that takes place on Patriot's Day every year and its main colors for the event are yellow and blue.

However, the most interesting fact about the alternate jerseys is that the team seemingly can't stop winning while wearing them.

This season, the Boston club has recorded nine straight victories while wearing the yellow and blue jerseys. Thus, after getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, it seemed like the perfect time to break out those colors again.

Coincidentally or not, they have won the first game of the series against the Kansas City Royals, taking their record in that uniform to 22-4 since 2021.

Hence, no matter what the reason behind it, they seem to get better results while wearing those colors.

The Red Sox edge past the Yankees in Wild Card race

While the Boston Red Sox continue their impressive record while wearing their alternate City Connect jerseys, their latest victory has helped them stay ahead of the New York Yankees in their race for a Wild Card spot in the MLB.

They have three more games against the Royals and if they continue their form in their alternate colors, they could go a long way towards securing a postseason spot this year.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...