Fact Check: Have the Dodgers outspent the entire MLB? Analyzing World Series aspirant's incredible offseason spending spree

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been on a mission this offseason, spending boatloads of money. It's not uncommon for a team to go all in one offseason after they've acquired some pieces and form what should be a championship team. What LA has done has been impressive, to say the least.

A claim about the Dodgers spending has gone viral, suggesting that they've spent more money than all the other teams combined. Surely that can't be possible, since there are 29 other teams, most of which believe they can make the playoffs and give the trophy a run as well. Is this true?

Have the Dodgers spent more than everyone else combined?

The Dodgers have officially spent more money than everyone else in free agency as of last night. They added Teoscar Hernandez on a one-year, $23 million contract that pushed them over the edge.

The report in question comes from two reputable sources. First, Spotrac noted the amount they'd spent. They are the foremost expert on team financials and payrolls and everything else, so they would know exactly how much.

Secondly, The Athletic is one of the most reputable journalistic outlets, and they reported that the Hernandez signing pushed them over the top. This largely stems from two contracts.

First, the addition of Shohei Ohtani cost them (theoretically) $700 million. Then, adding Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays cost them $135. Yoshinobu Yamamoto's addition cost a cool $325 million, and Hernandez's contract means they've slightly outspent every single other team.

Teoscar Hernandez signed with the Dodgers

It's highly unlikely that any team passes them. They'd have to spend $1 billion, and there just aren't $1 billion worth of free agents left. Every single free agent remaining will sign and it likely won't be a total of that much.

Once players like Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger sign, the Dodgers won't have lapped the rest of the MLB combined, but there's no chance a team spends nearly as much as they already have this year.

They are truly going all in on a World Series win, and it's been a relatively unprecedented sight to see.

