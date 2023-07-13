Fact Check: Is the 'Home Run Derby Curse' real? Explaining why participants suffer post-event slumps

A frequent occurrence in Major League Baseball is the Home Run Derby champion, and even just participants, slumping after the event. In most seasons, players who take part experience struggles after.

Some of this is because the Home Run Derby features hot hitters who just happened to cool off. There is the Home Run Derby Curse, though. Is that a real issue that affects players?

Is the Home Run Derby Curse real?

The Home Run Derby Curse is real in the sense that players experience troubles, but not because of a magical force within the event. Much of it just has to do with how players swing.

Contrary to what some old-fashioned fans believe, everyone is not trying to hit a home run every single at bat. They are in the Derby, though, and that's a change in swing and approach.

Spokane Indians hitting coach Zach Osborne said that it can be an issue via Yahoo! Sports:

"It can definitely affect certain hitters, depending on their approach. The amount of reps that they get in the derby can put them in that pull-heavy mindset. It gets them away from the in-game approach of getting the ball off-gap or to center field."

Tweaking a stance, swing and more can have adverse effects, which is why some stars outright decline the event now. It's worth watching Julio Rodriguez, Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others in the second half, though. They might be the latest victims.

