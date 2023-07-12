Fact Check: Is Yuli Guirrel related to Lourdes Guirrel Jr.? Connection between MLB stars examined

In 2016, Lourdes Gurriel and his elder brother Yuli fled Cuba for the United States. Since moving to the US, both players have had prosperous MLB careers.

On September 21, 2018, Lourdes and his brother became the first siblings to have multiple home run performances on the same day.

Yuli has played for the Houston Astros of Major League Baseball (MLB), the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), and Sancti Spiritus in the Cuban National Series (CNS).

The Gurriel brothers are well-known in the sport for their distinctive hairdo. Because of their haircuts, which resemble the top of a pineapple, Yuli and Lourdes are affectionately referred to by their teammates as "La Pina".

The "Pina Power" brand was developed by the Gurriel family using their distinctive appearance. According to the company's mission statement, its main objective is to "introduce as many people as possible to sports and help them get into better physical and mental health while supporting one brand, Pia Power."

Yuli, the son of former Cuban star Lourdes Gurriel, was rated as Cuba's top athlete in 2006. Lourdes, on the other hand, debuted in MLB in 2018 with Toronto before being sent to the Diamondbacks ahead of the 2023 campaign. He was selected for his first MLB All-Star Game during his first season with Arizona.

Yuli Gurriel's career with Miami Marlins

Yuli and the Miami Marlins agreed to a one-year minor league deal on March 10, 2023.

The Marlins revealed on March 26 that Yuli had been added to the 40-man roster and would be eligible for the Opening Day roster.

