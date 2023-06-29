What happened to Yuli Gurriel? Marlins slugger announced as late scratch after accident in warmups

Miami Marlins first baseman Yuli Gurriel had to be scratched from his start on Thursday. The veteran slugger took a groundball to the face in warmups, causing a facial injury.

The medical staff surrounded him while he held a towel to his face and was helped off the field by the medical staff. Luis Arraez will take over first base while Jon Berti slides over to second, and Jesus Sanchez fills the void in the outfield.

We will await further updates from the Marlins...

The severity of the injury has yet to be announced, but facial injuries in baseball are always concerning. Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houch recently took a comebacker to the face and has had surgery to put a plate in his head.

Yuli Gurriel wasn't the only Marlins player that had to be scratched from Thursday's start against the Red Sox. Garrett Cooper will also be missing from the ballgame due to an illness. Luckily, Miami is full of versatile players who can play multiple positions.

Yuli Gurriel has been great for the Miami Marlins

After spending seven seasons with the Houston Astros, Yuli Gurriel tested free agency last offseason. The Miami Marlins jumped at the opportunity to sign a veteran hitter with experience winning the big game.

Gurriel has appeared in 55 games this season and is hitting .268/.318/.399 with three home runs and 16 RBIs. Miami has primarily stationed him at first base while giving him the occasional game of being the DH.

Gurriel has gelled with his new team and teammates, and it's showing. The Marlins are in second place in the National League East. They hold a 4.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies with a record of 47-34. While they aren't a roster full of starts, they are a team that believes in themselves and won't quit until the final out.

