Fact Check: Was David Cone's partner Taja Abitbol accused of setting fire to her apartment in a bid to land role in an American reality show?

In a lawsuit, David Cone's partner, Taja Abitbol was charged of setting fire to the couple's Manhattan flat in an effort to get a spot on "The Real Housewives of New York City."

Abitbol, 50, refuted the accusations in an exclusive interview with The Post. She asserted:

"This is just retaliation for me; it's jealousy. "[The neighbor] claims that I have set fires. That is absurd and insulting."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Post @nypost David Cone's partner Taja Abitbol accused of starting apartment fire in bid to land spot on 'RHONY' trib.al/lw26tk2 David Cone's partner Taja Abitbol accused of starting apartment fire in bid to land spot on 'RHONY' trib.al/lw26tk2 https://t.co/AioQGWdTnr

"David Cone's partner Taja Abitbol accused of starting apartment fire in bid to land spot on 'RHONY' https://trib.al/lw26tk2" - nypost

At the time, Cone and Abitbol allegedly resided at 10 West End Avenue. The fire started on November 6, 2019, about 8:30 a.m., the day before Abitbol was supposed to appear on Tamron Hall's talk program.

Tamron Hall Show @TamronHallShow Thursday on “Tamron Hall” is all about astrology! We’re talking to Taja Abitbol. She’s obsessed with astrology and recently didn’t think what her astrologists said would come true but it did…You won’t want to miss this story! Thursday on “Tamron Hall” is all about astrology! We’re talking to Taja Abitbol. She’s obsessed with astrology and recently didn’t think what her astrologists said would come true but it did…You won’t want to miss this story! https://t.co/9SOqD3Zec7

"Thursday on “Tamron Hall” is all about astrology! We’re talking to Taja Abitbol. She’s obsessed with astrology and recently didn’t think what her astrologists said would come true but it did…You won’t want to miss this story!" - tamronhallshow

Taja Abitbol is a real estate investor and broker. David and Abitbol have a son together, Sammy, who was born on December 15, 2011. Abitbol and Cone never married.

"Happy Birthday to this beautiful Mother and entrepreneur! Thank you for everything you do! Sammy and I love you very much." - coney3636

David Cone once faced troubling accusations

David Cone, a former MLB pitcher, currently serves as a color analyst for the New York Yankees on the YES Network, WPIX, and ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

Cone, the son of Joan and Edwin Cone, was born in Kansas City, Missouri.

In 1991, Cone was charged with rape, but the police disproved the charge within 72 hours.

Three women said that Cone endangered their lives at the ballpark in 1991. Cone said that while he had cursed them for bothering teammate Sid Fernandez's wife, he had never threatened them.

In a subsequent amendment to their case, the three women charged Cone of luring them into the bullpen area of Shea Stadium in 1989 and masturbating in front of them. The accusations of two of the ladies were rejected.

Cone's description of one of the women as a "groupie" led to the settlement of her case outside of court; all sexual charges were rejected.

In 1994, Cone wed interior designer Lynn DiGioia. Brian was born to the couple on March 23, 2006. In 2011, David and Lynn Cone got divorced.

Poll : 0 votes