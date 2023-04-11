Fact Check: Was Evan Gattis cheating when he homered off CC Sabathia in Game 7 of 2017 ALCS? 

The Houston Astros' cheating scandal has returned to the limelight thanks to Evan Gattis. The retired slugger recently went on Twitter and admitted that he used the trash can system and even PEDs during his career.

This has once again called into question the legitimacy of Houston's victory in the 2017 World Series. The cheating scandal is not new information, but the fact that a former player is so frivolous and open with the confirmation is.

It begs the question: did Evan Gattis cheat during the ALCS? He struck the winning home run in Game 7 off CC Sabathia.

He admitted to knowing what pitches were coming in the World Series and the system was in place all year, so he probably knew what pitches Sabathia was throwing and was able to take advantage. This can be construed as cheating.

Evan Gattis @BulldogBeing @BeardedMorg I can guarantee I was terrified and probably on a performance enhancing drug both times

The impact of PEDs on players is still not fully grasped by the baseball community, but they are illegal, so it's reasonable to say that Gattis was cheating in that manner, too.

Gattis has been behaving rather strangely lately, which raises doubts over whether there is any truth to his tweets. He did flat-out say he knew what pitches were coming and even remarked that Yu Darvish and many New York Yankees pitchers were still hard to get hits off.

Nevertheless, it may be best to take his revelations with a grain of salt.

