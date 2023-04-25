Fact Check: Was Miguel Cabrera presented a brick by the Baltimore Orioles in his final game at Camden Yards?

Miguel Cabrera is enjoying his final season in the MLB. The Detroit Tigers star was given a unique tribute on Sunday before his team's clash against the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

Cabrera received a brick from Camden Yards with a message that is hard to forget: “Thank you for an inspiring race.”

The Venezuelan was presented with a special brick by Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, bench coach Fredi González and outfielder Anthony Santander.

According to reports, the brick was from the Camden Yards warehouse.

Nearly every fan in Oriole Park gave Cabrera a standing ovation after receiving his retirement tribute. However, some were left puzzled as to why Cabrera specifically received a brick as a tribute from the Orioles as it was an unusual gesture.

Although Cabrera received a tribute in his final appearance as a player at Camden Yards, he didn't bat for the Tigers. Meanwhile, Detroit pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez had an outstanding performance in the game as he pitched 7.0 scoreless innings, in which he allowed just one hit, walked no one and struck out six.

However, Baltimore was able to score a 2-1 victory over the Tigers, extending their winning streak to six games.

Miguel Cabrera's MLB honors

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera began his journey in the MLB with the Miami Marlins, winning a World Series in his rookie year during the 2003 season.

The hitter joined the Detroit Tigers in 2008 and has been with them ever since. With the Tigers, Cabrera won back-to-back MVPs in 2012 and 2013 and also achieved a triple crown.

In 2022, Cabrera joined an elite group of players with 3,000 or more hits. However, the 12-time All-Star has confirmed that he will be retiring after the 2023 season.

There is no doubt that Cabrera will be enjoying his final season in the big league.

