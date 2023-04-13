Fact Check: Was Mookie Betts named after Mets hero Mookie Wilson? Mystery behind name explored

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was not named after New York Mets icon Mookie Wilson.

The 31-year-old All-Star's real name is Markus Lynn Betts, and his nickname is Mookie. Betts has given his parents, Willie Betts and Diana Benedict, who are admirers of former NBA star Mookie Blaylock, credit for giving him the moniker Mookie.

When Mookie was born in October 1992, Blaylock was playing for the Atlanta Hawks.

Mookie Betts switched from basketball to baseball

Division Series - San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four

Mookie began his basketball career at John Overton High School as a star player. Nevertheless, he committed to playing baseball for the University of Tennessee on a scholarship.

Betts later revoked his commitment to the University of Tennessee after being picked by the Boston Red Sox with the 172nd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB draft. On June 28, 2014, he made his much-awaited MLB debut with the team.

After playing for six seasons in Boston, the team traded Mookie to Dodgers on February 10, 2020. The 2023 MLB campaign will be Betts' fourth season in Los Angeles.

He participated in 142 games for the batting team in 2022.269, accumulating a career-high 35 home homers and 82 RBIs.

