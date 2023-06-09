Fact Check: Was Oneil Cruz involved in a horrific car crash in 2020 that killed 3 people?

In 2020, three people got killed during a car crash and it was reported that MLB star Oneil Cruz was involved in the horrific incident. It was reported that the Pittsburgh Pirates prospect was driving his SUV and was under the influence of alcohol when it collided with a motorcycle carrying three passengers on Sánchez Highway close to Los Mercaditos de Paya.

Jason Mackey @JMackeyPG The Pirates have issued a statement on a tragic accident involving Oneil Cruz:

According to a report by TMZ, the MLB team confirmed Cruz's involvement in the crash and said the accident was "tragic."

"We have been in contact with Oneil," the Pirates added, "and he is cooperating fully with the local authorities."

Furthermore, Cruz and the three riders of the motorbike were both out during curfew hours, which had been set by the Dominican Republic government in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak. This was confirmed by the prosecutor in a report.

Oneil Cruz's bail was established at 2 million pesos ($34,000) at the court hearing that followed the collision, according to Jason Mackey. In addition, he had a monthly court appearance.

Oneil Cruz baseball career

Cruz agreed to a $950,000 signing bonus when he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in July 2015 as an international free agent. Cruz began his career in 2016 with the DSL Dodgers 1. He took part in 55 contests while hitting.294 with 23 RBIs.

After the 2019 season, Cruz was added to the Pirates' 40-man roster. Cruz was initially added to the active roster on Oct. 2, 2021, allowing him to make his MLB debut. Cruz made the hardest swing at a ball during the Statcast period on Aug. 24, 2022.

Cruz recently injured his left fibula while sliding home plate, necessitating surgery to repair the syndesmosis damage and stabilize the fracture.

ESPN @espn Oneil Cruz underwent surgery to stabilize a fractured fibula and address an injury to the syndesmosis, the Pirates announced.



The team anticipates a return to action in 4 months.

"Oneil Cruz underwent surgery to stabilize a fractured fibula and address an injury to the syndesmosis, the Pirates announced. The team anticipates a return to action in 4 months." - @espn

Cruz may be unable to play for the ensuing four months.

