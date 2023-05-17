Fact Check: Was Rougned Odor suspended by MLB for punching Jose Bautista in 2016? Revisiting iconic brawl on its seventh anniversary

Rougned Odor is an MLB veteran having played for a variety of teams like the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and currently San Diego Padres. However, his brawl with former Toronto Blue Jays player Jose Bautista is still being remembered even seven years after the incident.

The incident had its roots during Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Rangers and the Blue Jays in 2015. During that game, the Blue Jays fans threw trash on the field and Jose Bautista emphatically flipped his bat after hitting a home run. Although celebrated by Blue Jays fans, this was considered to be unsportsmanlike by the Rangers players and it consequently developed bad blood between the two teams.

The two teams faced each other again on May 15, 2016. Bautista was hit by a pitch from Matt Bush. At that time, many believed it to be a retaliation due to his bat flip in 2015's ALDS. However, during the eighth inning of the game, Bautista made a hard slide into Rougned Odor. Although the slide did not make contact, Odor pushed Bautista, who shoved him back. In return, Odor punched Bautista in the jaw. This incident resulted in a bench-clearing brawl between the two teams.

For their actions, Rougned Odor was suspended for eight games by MLB. He appealed and it was reduced to seven games. Bautista meanwhile was suspended for one game, which was upheld despite his appeal. This became one of the most famous brawls in baseball.

Thus, Rougned Odor faced suspension for punching Jose Bautista in 2016.

Other famous brawls in the MLB

Brawls in MLB are very common

Rougned Odor vs Jose Bautista brawl isn't the only one that MLB has faced. There have been many other famous brawls in the history of MLB. Some of these include San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves in 1984, Alex Rodriguez vs Jason Varitek in 2004, Pedro Martinez vs Don Zimmer in 2003, Chris Volstad vs Nyjer Morgan in 2010, Juan Marichal vs John Roseboro in 1965, and more.

Brawls are not good because they end to get players injured and suspended. MLB is expected to put some severe form of punishment against players involved in brawls in the future so that it can be controlled and reduced.

