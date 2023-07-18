Fact check: Was Wiz Khalifa stoned when he threw the first pitch at Pirates game? Wild tweet goes viral as rapper takes the mound in Pittsburgh

Famous rapper Wiz Khalifa went viral after he took the mound at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Khalifa, a Pittsburgh-raised artist, was selected as the celebrity to throw out the first pitch on Monday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Wiz Khalifa @wizkhalifa Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game.

In a tweet before the game, Khalfa stated his intent to "get stoned" before throwing the first pitch, and in a subsequent tweet, he hinted that the might be throwing the pitch while on "mushrooms". The tweets sparked speculation and excitement among fans and social media users, who compared his alleged psychedelic experience to the legendary story of former Pirates pitcher Dock Ellis throwing a no-hitter while on LSD in 1970.

How did Wiz Khalifa perform during the first pitch at the Pirates game?

During the actual first pitch, Wiz Khalifa did manage to get the ball across home plate, albeit a bit outside. It seems that the magic mushrooms, if indeed consumed, did not have a significant impact on his ability to perform the task at hand. He even jokingly mentioned enjoying some munchies in the form of Cracker Jack during the game.

While there is no concrete evidence to verify Khalifa’s claims of being on any type of psychedelic drug during the first pitch, his tweets and the subsequent media coverage have certainly added to the lore of Pittsburgh’s baseball history. Whether it’s a true account or just a playful social media stunt, Wiz Khalifa’s first pitch is now a memorable moment in the world of celebrity first pitches.

It’s worth noting that Wiz Khalifa is known for his open and casual attitude towards marijuana use, and his tweet about getting stoned may have been in reference to that. Regardless, the moment has become a talking point and added another interesting chapter to the long, strange history of baseball in Pittsburgh. As the story continues to circulate, fans will surely be amused by this unique and entertaining first pitch.

