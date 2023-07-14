Which Atlanta Braves have also played for Pittsburgh Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 14

The MLB Immaculate Grid crossword question for July 14 is here to rekindle the passion of baseball lovers. Today's crossword puzzle focuses on players who have represented both the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Many players have done so. Following is a brief list:

#1 Sid Bream

He's one of the players who played for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Atlanta Braves.

From 1983 until 1994, Bream was a first baseman in the MLB and is most remembered for his time spent with the Braves. He also represented the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates.

#2 Charles Morton

Pitcher Charles Morton plays for the Atlanta Braves. In the third round of the 2002 draft, the Braves picked Morton.

He has also played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Pirates. In 2017 and 2021, Morton won the World Series and was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019.

#3 Nate McLouth

The former outfielder has played for the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals, mostly playing center field. The Pirates selected McLouth in the 25th round of the 2000 draft.

#4 Frank Thomas

Thomas participated in three All-Star Games in the 1950s while playing for the Pirates.

He was traded out of Pittsburgh in 1959 to make room for Harvey Haddix and joined the Pirates. Thomas later moved to the Milwaukee Braves, where he recorded an .821 OPS, his best OPS with any team he played for.

Other players who have played for the Pirates and Braves

#1 Adam LaRoche

LaRoche, a first baseman, started his career with the Atlanta Braves, making his big league debut in 2004.

He was dealt by the Braves to the Pirates in 2007. He played there for three seasons before making his way back to Atlanta at the conclusion of the 2009 campaign.LaRoche is a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner.

#2 Mark Melancon

He's one of the most recent players to represent both teams, making 130 saves for the Pirates between 2013 and 2016, with Pittsburgh qualifying for the postseason in all but one year.

Melancon eventually made it to Atlanta, where he spent two seasons and pitched for the Braves in the 2020 NLCS.

