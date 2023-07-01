Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Draft 2023 Preview: Predicted first round picks, top prospects to target, and more

The Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Draft is gearing up, holding the coveted first overall pick. With a need to bolster their pitching talent in the upper levels of their minor league system, the Pirates are expected to target a college pitcher to address their lack of depth. Contrary to what most people expect, one potential under-slot pitcher to keep an eye on is Andrew Lindsey from the University of Tennessee.

Lindsey had an impressive 2023 season, posting a 2.40 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and a 3.76 K:BB ratio through 63.2 innings. With solid peripherals and a fastball reaching up to 98 mph, Lindsey has the potential to be a valuable addition to the Pirates' pitching arsenal. He also possesses a slider, curveball, and changeup, making him a well-rounded pitcher.

Despite being 23 years old, Lindsey's journey in baseball has been remarkable. He started at a community college, played one season at UNC Charlotte, briefly gave up on the sport, and then returned to college ball. His resilience and improvement have caught the attention of scouts, making him a player the Pirates could move up in their system quickly.

While the Pirates are heavily rumored to select Dylan Crews with the first overall pick, targeting an under-slot deal, Lindsey presents an alternative option. The Pirates could acquire Lindsey at a lower signing bonus, allowing them to allocate more funds for other prospects. Additionally, Lindsey's ability to reach the upper levels of the minor leagues relatively quickly aligns with the Pirates' needs.

Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Draft second round:

In the second round, the Pirates could consider selecting Cameron Johnson, an impressive left-handed pitcher from IMG Academy. Johnson's potential as an ace in the future, coupled with his fastball velocity and slider, makes him an intriguing prospect. The Pirates could continue their focus on pitching in the competitive balance round by selecting Hunter Owen, a left-handed pitcher from Vanderbilt University.

Third Round:

In the third round, the Pirates might opt for an under-slot pick and select Brandon Sproat, a senior right-hander from the University of Florida. Although his senior season numbers may not be impressive, Sproat's stuff and potential make him an enticing option. The Pirates could leverage Sproat's return to college after being drafted by the New York Mets to secure an under-slot deal.

The Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Draft is an opportunity to add impactful talent to their organization in the 2023 MLB Draft. By targeting a college pitcher like Andrew Lindsey and potentially making under-slot deals, the Pirates can address their pitching needs while maximizing their draft resources. The draft strategy they employ will shape the future of the franchise and provide a glimpse into their commitment to building a strong minor league system.

