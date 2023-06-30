Things are starting to look bleak for the San Diego Padres . They have lost five games in a row after being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates this week. San Diego is fourth in the National League West with a 37-44 record.

The lackluster performances have fans wanting to hide their identities at the ballpark. Two Padres fans showed up to the Friday game against the Cincinnati Reds with paper bags over their heads.

This isn't the first time fans have worn paper bags over their heads when attending their favorite team's games. The Cleveland Browns of the NFL have had a rough go since their re-inception. Fans have often shown up to the stadium trying to hide their identity.

You can't blame these fans, though. The Padres were a large favorite to run away with the division and win a World Series trophy this season. Nobody could have predicted the team to struggle this much.

"Haha not real fans of baseball. Still a whole second half to play.. this is the reason why I dislike 'most' Padre fans," one fan tweeted.

🦁 @jwylie_15



"Yikes," another fan tweeted.

"Yikes," another fan tweeted.

The fans picked a good game to show up with the bags. The San Diego Padres let a catchable flyball drop in the outfield in the sixth inning, leading to an Elly De La Cruz double. The Cincinnati Reds later tied the game in that inning.

Aaron Derrick @Ad51603 @TalkinBaseball_ @KevinTweets__ I feel bad for them and Mets fans ngl.... having championship expectations just to be some of the worst teams in the league sucks @TalkinBaseball_ @KevinTweets__ I feel bad for them and Mets fans ngl.... having championship expectations just to be some of the worst teams in the league sucks

Lexoid23(37-44) @lexoid23 @TalkinBaseball_ @KevinTweets__ It’s bad out here man. Did you see the pics from our Fan Fest? We were SO HYPED. But our team is 🗑️ @TalkinBaseball_ @KevinTweets__ It’s bad out here man. Did you see the pics from our Fan Fest? We were SO HYPED. But our team is 🗑️

This is a feeling no sports fan wants to feel. It's tough having so high of expectations for a team to see them come crashing down so fast.

The San Diego Padres are one team to watch at the trade deadline

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

The San Diego Padres have some decisions looming. They don't have a ton of players available in their farm system. Most were traded away when the team acquired Juan Soto last season.

They'll have to be smart with their moves at the trade deadline. They have Josh Hader, Blake Snell and Soto all working in the final year of their contracts. The front office could look at getting value for these players if they sense they won't be able to re-sign them.

Given all the moves A.J. Preller has made in the last few seasons, it's hard to imagine this team will be quiet during the deadline. But they have little to offer and must get creative with their process.

