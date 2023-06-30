Create

MLB Twitter reacts to San Diego Padres fans showing up to the ballpark with paper bags on their heads: "Not real fans of baseball" "Yikes"

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jun 30, 2023 23:50 GMT
San Diego Padres Fans &amp; Manny Machado
San Diego Padres Fans & Manny Machado

Things are starting to look bleak for the San Diego Padres. They have lost five games in a row after being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates this week. San Diego is fourth in the National League West with a 37-44 record.

The lackluster performances have fans wanting to hide their identities at the ballpark. Two Padres fans showed up to the Friday game against the Cincinnati Reds with paper bags over their heads.

It has reached paper bag levels of down bad for Padres fans(via @KevinTweets__) https://t.co/tFaOwfkzA9

This isn't the first time fans have worn paper bags over their heads when attending their favorite team's games. The Cleveland Browns of the NFL have had a rough go since their re-inception. Fans have often shown up to the stadium trying to hide their identity.

You can't blame these fans, though. The Padres were a large favorite to run away with the division and win a World Series trophy this season. Nobody could have predicted the team to struggle this much.

"Haha not real fans of baseball. Still a whole second half to play.. this is the reason why I dislike 'most' Padre fans," one fan tweeted.
Haha not real fans of baseball, still a whole second Half to play .. this the reason why I dislike *most * padre fans twitter.com/talkinbaseball…
"Yikes," another fan tweeted.
yikes twitter.com/talkinbaseball…
Getting Browns type vibes twitter.com/TalkinBaseball… https://t.co/YE0qg4fRZu
Expected: Paper bags in the GABP standsUnexpected: Paper bags on the heads of visitors in the GABP stands twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

The fans picked a good game to show up with the bags. The San Diego Padres let a catchable flyball drop in the outfield in the sixth inning, leading to an Elly De La Cruz double. The Cincinnati Reds later tied the game in that inning.

@TalkinBaseball_ @KevinTweets__ That’s what’s in
@TalkinBaseball_ @KevinTweets__ I feel bad for them and Mets fans ngl.... having championship expectations just to be some of the worst teams in the league sucks
@TalkinBaseball_ @KevinTweets__ Been there with the Chiefs not so long ago. It's not fun.
@TalkinBaseball_ @KevinTweets__ It’s bad out here man. Did you see the pics from our Fan Fest? We were SO HYPED. But our team is 🗑️
@TalkinBaseball_ @KevinTweets__ let’s be honest, it goes well with the uniform

This is a feeling no sports fan wants to feel. It's tough having so high of expectations for a team to see them come crashing down so fast.

The San Diego Padres are one team to watch at the trade deadline

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

The San Diego Padres have some decisions looming. They don't have a ton of players available in their farm system. Most were traded away when the team acquired Juan Soto last season.

They'll have to be smart with their moves at the trade deadline. They have Josh Hader, Blake Snell and Soto all working in the final year of their contracts. The front office could look at getting value for these players if they sense they won't be able to re-sign them.

Given all the moves A.J. Preller has made in the last few seasons, it's hard to imagine this team will be quiet during the deadline. But they have little to offer and must get creative with their process.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

These NBA players rejected HUGE contracts and fumbled the bag! Are they from your favorite team?

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...