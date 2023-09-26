It was a special night in the Bronx last Saturday for a number of reasons! The New York Yankees convincingly defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks under the lights in game one of their three-game set where the home team hit a total of seven runs and conceded only one.

The Yankees' season might have come to a premature end, but captain Aaron Judge put on a clinic for the home faithful, nonetheless.

He hit three gigantic homers during the game, sending everyone in attendance into a frenzy. That wasn't all! Judge hit those three special home runs while sporting his new Jordan "Maui" PE cleats that were inspired by where he and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck were married.

"Aaron Judge hit three home runs tonight in his Jordan "Maui" PE cleats that were inspired by where he and his wife were married" - MLB Life, X.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement at Judge's wonderous new pair of boots with social media going into hysteria once the images of him went viral.

One fan went on to deem Aaron Judge the perfect wife guy, also making mention of how everybody loves one.

Another fan quite possibly deemed both Judge and his cleats the best in the game. While there is no doubt about Judge's quality, his latest cleats steal center stage, and fans couldn't agree more.

Instagram reacts to Aaron Judge's Jordan "Maui" PE cleats

Aaron Judge has been on a roll ever since signing with the Air Jordan brand earlier this year

New York Yankees stalwart Aaron Judge was added to the Air Jordan roster earlier this year in 2013.

His first custom cleats with the shoe tycoons were the Air Jordan 1 Low "Double Gum" PE. The shoes were the creation of the Jordan Brand PE designer Ryan Smith.

"Welcome to the @jumpman23 family, @thejudge44 with his first Jordan PE, the Double Gum AJ1" - Ryan M Smith, Instagram

The inspiration behind the design was with regard to his infamous in-game practice of chewing bubblegum. The shoe is masked in distinct hues of pink.

Aaron Judge might have just signed with the brand, but the designs and outcome of this collaboration cannot be understated. While fans remain in awe of what has already happened, one can only imagine what the future of this partnership holds for both fans of Judge and the Jordan brand!