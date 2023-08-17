Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Cool Grey Gamma Blue" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike-owned Jordan Brand is getting ready for an all-new golf version of its Air Jordan 1 silhouette. Michael Jordan strives to offer fashionable solutions for golfers who desire to look their best. We get a formal look at another upcoming public release version of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf sneaker model. The latest variant is the "Cool Grey Gamma Blue" colorway.

Although the exact launch date of the new Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Cool Grey Gamma Blue" shoes is unknown, they are expected to enter the sneaker market sometime in September this year. These sneakers will be offered with a retail price label of $140 per pair. They will be accessible via Nike's online and in-store outlets, the SNKRS app, and a slew of select retail shops.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Cool Grey Gamma Blue" shoes are complete with black hues all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

The Air Jordan 1 has evolved from its basketball origins to become a golf shoe, demonstrating how icons can adapt without losing their core appeal. The most recent version of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG Golf, which comes in enticing Grey and Gamma Blue, is an excellent example of that progression.

The sneaker starts with an opulent base of silky grey leather, a classic color that evokes visions of foggy early hours on the golf course. A nylon tongue that matches the design's hue elevates its subtle elegance while offering a unified background for the more vibrant features to take the spotlight.

The figure is given life by vibrant aqua overlays, which contrast energetically with the subdued grey. However, this Air Jordan 1 Low isn't an ordinary version. The shoe, made with golfers in mind, has spiky rubber bottoms that provide traction and sturdiness on the course. With the turquoise tones harmonizing with the stark white midsole, this practical component blends in flawlessly with the aesthetic.

Jet-black accents are woven throughout the design, giving it depth plus a hint of drama. The Swooshes with embroidered trim whimsically draw your attention, drawing you into the complex artistry. This gloominess continues with the characteristic black Wings motifs on the back and the two-tone lace pattern. These dark accents give the sneaker a grounded appearance and emphasize the turquoise pops.

Finally, the Jumpman logo is embellished in the same eye-catching aqua on the tongue flap to complete the look.

The AJ1 sneaker model has a long history, which is outlined on Jordan’s website in the following manner,

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture, and the game's creative potential.”

It further adds:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Watch for the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Cool Grey Gamma Blue" variation when it debuts later this year. Interested people might sign up on the Nike website or download the SNKRS app to get the latest updates on the precise release date of the stated shoes.