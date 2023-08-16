Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air Huarache shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Following the most recent iteration of Dunk Low Disrupt 2, the Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) is about to release yet another masterpiece. The SWDC x Nike Air Huarache, an athletic shoe that flawlessly unites sportsmanship and fashion, is now at the center of attention. The new intricately crafted Air Huarache shoe will be covered in a Summit White/Clear Jade-Sundial color scheme.

The recently released Serena Williams SWDC x Nike Air Huarache sneakers are anticipated to hit the market on August 31, 2023, according to Sole Retriever. The official confirmation of the launch date, however, is still pending at the time of writing this article.

The SNKRS app, a few other connected stores, as well as Nike's online as well as physical locations will make the shoes available for purchase for those interested. Women's sizes will be available for this joint release, which will retail for $130 a pair.

Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air Huarache shoes are predominantly white with embossed details

Expand Tweet

Designed by Serena Williams and Nike for innovators of color, the Serena Williams Design Crew debuted on September 1, 2020. The goal of this apprenticeship program is to develop and motivate the upcoming generation of fashion genius. A 90s-inspired footwear, clothing, and accessory assortment made its debut in September 2021, and another collection debuted the following year. The third collection is eagerly anticipated as 2023 comes to a close.

The Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike collection is the result of a vibrant collaboration between tennis royalty and sportswear giants, and it expertly melds fashion, practicality, and functionality. The Air Max 1, Dunk Low Disrupt 2, and Air Huarache models are among the footwear offered so far.

Expand Tweet

The newest model to be introduced in their inventory is the Serena Williams Design Crew Air Huarache. The duo’s co-designed Air Max 1 and Dunk Low Disrupt 2 models will be joining this release, and all the models of the collab collection will be made available in women’s sizes only.

This Huarache version features a clean white color scheme that seamlessly combines leather, mesh, neoprene, and TPU materials to produce a pleasing aesthetic. The mudguard as well as midfoot are covered in white leather, and the neoprene portions have an elaborate geographic pattern that matches that of the Dunk Low Disrupt 2.

While touches of jade adorn the sockliner in addition to heel and accentuate the Nike writing and embroidery on the tongue, while sundial-colored accents give the shoe its unique look. Interestingly, there is a tribute to Serena Williams on the insole. The design further includes a sturdy white rubber outer sole unit and a midsole made of white foam.

Expand Tweet

Watch out for the upcoming arrival of the SWDC x Nike Air Huarache edition. With Serena's SWDC, participate in the next phase of fashion, inclusion, and creativity. By collaborating with Nike, the tennis star continues to inspire others to develop and create in the realm of design.

As already mentioned, the duo’s Air Max 1 and Dunk Low Disrupt 2 shoes are also expected to arrive on August 31, 2023, as per early sources. While the former is dressed in orange and white with teal accents, the latter features a mix of Summit White, Clear Jade, and Baltic Blue overlays. Both sneakers are crafted with similar embossed details on the uppers.