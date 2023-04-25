When it comes to the career of Aaron Rodgers, there is not much that the NFL quarterback has not accomplished.

Rodgers boasts the best touchdown-interception ratio in NFL history, 10 Pro Bowl appearances, as well as a ring from SuperBowl XLV. To date, all of his achievements have come in a Green Bay Packers uniform.

As such, Packers fans were unhappy when it was announced that the team would be trading Rodgers to the New York Jets.

News of the Aaron Rodgers trade sent shockwaves through both the NFL and the wider sports world just months after a similar trade sent another superstar quarterback, Russell Wilson, to the Denver Broncos.

"SOURCE: The @Jets and @Packers have agreed on two separate trades for QB Aaron Rodgers, depending on who is available when New York is on the clock Thursday night at the #NFLDraft, The trade will be finalized then." - Albert Elrod

It's not everyday that such a blockbuster trade occurs. It did not take long for MLB fans to start drawing witty comparisons of their own to hypothetical big-time trade equivalents in the MLB.

Kyle @kebobs22 @JomboyMedia Miggy with the attitude of Bauer to the pirates for a load of prospects @JomboyMedia Miggy with the attitude of Bauer to the pirates for a load of prospects

Naturally, Babe Ruth was identified as a natural comparison. Ruth was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees as a 25-year-old prior to the 1920 season. Ruth went on to become the all-time leader in slugging percentage, OPS and OPS+.

Of course, other modern comparisons were made. Shohei Ohtani, who will see his contract expire at the end of the season, drew more equivalencies. Ohtani, who became the first-ever player to strike out 100 or more hitters while hitting 100 or more RBIs, is expected to be traded before the expiry of his contract if the Los Angeles Angels continue to struggle.

𝚈𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚞𝚋𝚋𝚢™️ @yelichfans @JomboyMedia Angels trade Ohtani and trout to the A’s for cash considerations @JomboyMedia Angels trade Ohtani and trout to the A’s for cash considerations

Fans also came up with a multitude of other comparisons to Aaron Rodgers, with some being serious and some potential names being dropped in a facetious manner.

Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the NFL's greats

Rodgers is one of those players who will find a way to succeed wherever he goes. As part of the Packers' conditional deal, the 39-year-old California native will have to appear in at least 65% of all his team's offensive snaps this season. Although he may not be around for very much longer, Aaron Rodgers still has a chance to add some flair to his legendary career.

