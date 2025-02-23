Fantasy Baseball 2025: Top 20 must-have players in your team ft. Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge

The new MLB season is set to get underway in a month, so it's the perfect time to start considering your best options for the 2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft.

We take a look at the top 20 players projected to be the best performers for the 2025 season, according to Zeile Consensus Projections, which computes data from 10 sources, including ATC, depth charts, Steamer, ESPN and The Bat.

Top 20 must-have players in your 2025 Fantasy Baseball team

Shohei Ohtani (Image Source: IMAGN)

1) Shohei Ohtani (DH)

Shohei Ohtani is projected to have a less productive season offensively in 2025 but is still expected to get 42 home runs and 109 RBIs.

2) Bobby Witt Jr. (SS)

A third consecutive 30-30 season is on the cards for Bobby Witt Jr., with 30 home runs and 34 stolen bases, along with 181 hits and a batting average of .295.

3) Aaron Judge (OF)

A slightly subdued season is expected from Aaron Judge as well, although he's estimated to lead the league with 48 homers, 119 RBIs and an OPS of 1.018.

4) Elly De La Cruz (SS)

Elly De La Cruz should comfortably replicate his feats from the previous campaign and finish with over 60 extra-base hits, including 25 home runs and 52 steals.

5) Jose Ramirez (3B)

After narrowly missing out on a 40-40 season last year, Jose Ramirez is expected to have a 274/.342/.497 slash, with 29 home runs and 30 stolen bases.

Gunnar Henderson (Image Source: IMAGN)

6) Gunnar Henderson (SS)

After a disappointing second half to the 2024 season, Gunnar Henderson is projected to have a .272/.352/.508 slash line, with 32 homers and 91 RBIs.

7) Juan Soto (OF)

Unsurprisingly, another Juan Soto-esque season is projected for the lefty slugger, with a .278 average, .944 OPS, 32 home runs, 91 RBIs and 107 runs scored.

8) Kyle Tucker (OF)

In his last year before reaching free agency, Kyle Tucker is predicted to have a .272/.352/.496 slash line, with 29 homers, 23 steals and 93 RBIs.

9) Mookie Betts (SS)

Returning to the shortstop role once again this year, Mookie Betts is expected to get more than 60 extra base hits with 27 homers and 90 RBIs with an OPS of .862.

10) Corbin Carroll (OF)

After an underwhelming 2024 season, Corbin Carroll is predicted to have a strong bounce-back year with 23 homers, 77 RBIs, 40 stolen bases and 105 runs scored.

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Image Source: IMAGN)

11) Fernando Tatis Jr. (OF)

Fernando Tatis Jr. is projected to carry on from his All-Star 2024 campaign with a .275/.338/.515 slash line, including 33 homers, 91 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.

12) Francisco Lindor (SS)

After his outstanding 2024 season, Francisco Lindor is expected to take a slight step back this year, with 28 homers, 86 RBIs and an OPS of .782.

13) Yordan Alvarez (OF)

Arguably the best pure hitter in the game, Yordan Alvarez is forecasted to have an MVP type year, with a .300/.387/.576 slash line including 35 homers and 97 RBIs.

14) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B)

The top-rated first baseman on this list, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is estimated to have a .297/371/.520 with 31 home runs, 99 RBIs and an .891 OPS this year.

15) Julio Rodriguez (OF)

Another young superstar predicted to have a strong bounce-back year, Julio Rodriguez is deemed to get 27 homers, 29 steals and 86 RBIs this season.

Tarik Skubal (Image Source: IMAGN)

16) Tarik Skubal (SP)

American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is projected to pitch 190 innings this year, with a 14-8 record, 2.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 219 strikeouts.

17) Paul Skenes (SP)

National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes is expected to throw 171 innings and post a 12-7 record, with a 2.87 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 210 strikeouts.

18) Bryce Harper (1B)

Another solid campaign is predicted for Bryce Harper with a .278/.372/.505 slash line, with 29 home runs, 91 RBIs and an OPS of .877.

19) Jackson Chourio (OF)

Jackson Chourio is expected to get more than 160 base hits this year, with around 60 of them going for extra bases, including 27 for home runs.

20) Jarren Duran (OF)

Following a breakthrough 2024 season, Jarren Duran is expected to continue in the same vein this season, with 30 steals and more than 60 extra bases.

