Fantasy Baseball: 3 replacements for Corey Seager for your team after Texas Rangers shortstop hits 10-day IL

Some of the most disappointing news in baseball right now was the Texas Rangers placing Corey Seager on the 10-day IL with a hamstring strain. The former World Series MVP has been one of the top contributors are shortstop throughout his career, so his absence will be felt not only for the Texas Rangers but for fantasy baseball managers who drafted him early their leagues.
Losing a player like Corey Seager can be a significant setback, especially when it is an unpredictable injury like a hamstring strain. There is a chance that Seager only misses the minimum amount of time, however, he could also be sidelined for several weeks. This means that fantasy baseball managers will be tasked with trying to find a replacement for Seager, which might be easier said than done.
Here's a look at 3 possible replacements for Corey Seager in fantasy baseball leagues
#1 - Trevor Story
While replacing an injured player with one of the most injury prone players of the past few seasons might not sound appealing, Trevor Story has been excellent so far for the Boston Red Sox. The two-time All-Star has posted a .309 batting average with 5 home runs, 15 RBI, and 6 stolen bases so far this season. If he can remain healthy, he could be a league-winning talent for fantasy managers.
#2 - Tyler Fitzgerald
The San Francisco Giants have been one of the best teams in baseball this season. Unlike some other clubs near the top of the standings, the Giants don't have a bona fide superstar, instead they have been succeeding thanks to their depth. One of the team's top contributors lately has been Tyler Fitzgerald, who has been hot at the plate lately.
After enjoying a breakout season in 2024, Fitzgerald has picked up where he left off, proving to fantasy baseball managers yet again that he can be a positive in nealry every category. While he may not have the ceiling of Corey Seager, Fitzgerald is certainly worthy of a pickup while the Rangers superstar is sidelined.
#3 - Jacob Wilson
Jacob Wilson might be viewed as a bit of a one trick pony, however that trick is incredibly effective. The A's infielder gets hits. That's Wilson's speciality, the 23-year-old might be limited in other areas of the game, however, he is already up to 30 hits on the season and could be viewed more of a specialist than a multi-category Corey Seage replacement.