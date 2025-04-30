Fantasy Baseball: 5 injury stash candidates on the verge of returning to the lineup ft. Royce Lewis and Lance McCullers Jr.

It has been a difficult fantasy baseball season so far for some managers as a number of key players have been dealing with injuries. While stashing injured players is part of the game, finding injured players that could soon be making their return to action could be an effective strategy.

There are several ways that fantasy baseball managers can gain an advantage over their opponents with stashing injured stars that other teams have given up on being one of them. There are several injured players on the verge of returning to the lineup who could make an impact either in the short-term or as a long-term option moving forward.

Here's a closer look at 5 injured players worth stashing in fantasy baseball leagues

#1 - Lance McCullers Jr. (2.8% rostered on ESPN)

It has been a long road to recovery for veteran pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who is slated to be activated from the IL ahead of this weekend. The former All-star is set to make his first start for the Houston Astros since 2022, and while he might be limited upon his return, he has been an effective pitcher throughout his career. He is worth a gamble in fantasy baseball leagues.

#2 - Royce Lewis (33.4% rostered on ESPN)

Royce Lewis has all of the talent to be one of the top infielders in Major League Baseball. Unfortunately for Lewis, injuries have been the main story through his career so far. After excitement for his 2025 campaign, Lewis opened the year on the IL for the Minnesota Twins after injuring his hamstring back in March. Lewis can be a season-long contributor in fantasy baseball leagues.

#3 - Clayton Kershaw (6.3% rostered on ESPN)

Clayton Kershaw's best years might be behind him at this stage of his career, however the Los Angeles Dodgers icon can still be effective when he is on the mound. The future Hall of Famer is slated to return from the IL in the middle of May and should be a top stash candidate right now. It will be interesting to see what his role will be, however, getting a piece of that Dodgers squad in never a bad idea.

#4 - Brandon Woodruff (35.4% rostered on ESPN)

Another All-Star that has not pitched in the league for some time is Brandon Woodruff. The last time Woodruff pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers came in 2023 before undegoing shoulder surgery that forced him to miss all of 2024. Prior to his injury, Woodruff was sensational on the mound and should be rostered in fantasy baseball leagues now while he is still widely available.

#5 - Ranger Suarez (26.4% rostered on ESPN)

Another pitcher who is nearing his return from the IL is Ranger Suarez. An All-Star in 2024, Suarez could also make his season debut for the Phillies this weekend. Suarez enjoyed a true breakout season last year and if he can return to that form, he could be another long-term option for fantasy baseball managers this season. Managers should add him asap as he could be a difference maker.

