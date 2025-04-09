Fantasy Baseball: 5 strong injury replacements to target as Justin Steele and Wyatt Langford hit the IL

It has been an exciting, albeit frustrating start to the 2025 fantasy baseball season. While managers have seen a number of breakout stars emerge early on this year such as Jacob Wilson or Kyren Paris, they have also had to deal with a number of significant injuries to players they paid up for earlier in drafts.

Fantasy baseball managers have already been rocked by the injury bug as a number of notable players now find themselves on the IL. Justin Steele, Freddie Freeman, Wyatt Langford, and Victor Robles are just a few of the players that are currently sidelined with various ailments, leaving fantasy managers to find replacements for the road ahead.

Here's a closer look at 5 strong injury replacement candidates in fantasy baseball leagues right now

#1 - Victor Scott II

Somehow Victor Scott II remains widely available in fantasy baseball leagues, which makes him an ideal injury replacement option for managers needing an outfielder. The St. Louis Cardinals speedster is an elite source of stolen bases, runs, and hits, making him an intriguing option in nearly every league.

#2 - Zac Veen

Fantasy baseball managers love to shoot for the extreme upside on young players even though it comes with considerable risk. Enter Zac Veen, who is one of the Colorado Rockies top prospects that made his MLB debut earlier this week. Veen has never been the greatest contact hitter throughout his minor league career, however, he has intriguing upside thanks to his combination of speed and power.

#3 - Drew Rasmussen

The Tampa Bay Rays veteran has been sharp through two starts this season, allowing only a single run over 10.0 innings of work. The 30-year-old has not only been able to keep runners off base through his two starts, but he has only issued one walk, which will help fantasy baseball managers in terms of their pitching categories.

#4 - Taijuan Walker

A former All-star, Taijuan Walker has had a roller coaster career as he has struggled with both his consistency and injuries. That being said, he looked sharp in his first start of the season for the Philadelphia Phillies, pitching a clean 6.0 innings and racking up 4 strikeouts. Walker's upside might be limited but pitching for the Phillies should give him plenty of chances to pick up wins.

#5 - Martin Perez

It may be trust a veteran pitcher on the Chicago White Sox, however, sometimes fantasy baseball managers might have no option but to ride with the hot hand. Martin Perez might not be the sexiest name widely available on the waiver wire right now, however, he has been excellent this season. Perez has given up a single run over 12.1 innings of work. He may not remain this hot but he is a viable option in the meantime.

